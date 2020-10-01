Miami and South Florida
Collected by Andrew Harrison
40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami outpost of a hotel brand well known for its Los Angeles and New York properties, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is less a hotel in the traditional sense, and more a spa with guest rooms set amid tropical gardens. The concept extends to...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
900 N Birch Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
After a stretch of hotels along the oceanfront, there is an abrupt start of native vegetation and dense trees just past Vistamar Street. This is the setting of Bonnet House, a historical Florida home, which sits on 35 acres right off A1A highway,...
455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Picture yourself gliding on water, each paddle stroke across crystal clear water propels you faster as you fly across the glassy plane. You'll feel completely relaxed surrounded by gorgeous sand, water, and wildlife. The Hawaiian sport of stand up...
It is so easy to stroll into France, many visitor cross the border without ever realizing they’ve been abroad. Instead of a coastal hike, the French Riviera offers a paved path that takes travelers from the Principality to Mala Beach on the Cap d’...
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
Sycamore Building, Sycamore Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Co. Dublin, Ireland
A fanciful three-week celebration of the arts, Fringe has been an annual asylum for artistic oddballs since 1994. Nearly 650 productions— theater, dance, poetry, magic, outdoor installations—enliven venues all over Dublin. 353/(0) 1-670-6106....
Place de la Concorde, 75001 Paris, France
Before the French Revolution, this park used to be the site of the Royal Palace. Today, the garden, which separates the Louvre from Place de la Concorde, is a place where Parisians and tourists stroll amid Rodin and Maillol statues or relax...
Lake Geneva
With well over a thousand lakes, Switzerland is blessed with its fair share of stunning bodies of water. The most extensive, however, is Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Léman), where you can bask in seductive views and amazing sunsets. It’s...
Hatillo, 00659, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans seize every opportunity to gather and celebrate. Themed festivals are held year-round for people to watch traditional bomba and plena dances; buy jewelry, artisanal leather goods, and wooden toys and ornaments; and eat to their...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
56028 San Miniato PI, Italy
Some say that in 1954, in the woods of the Medieval town of San Miniato, someone found a 5.5 pound tartufo bianco (white truffle)—the largest truffle ever found. Regardless of whether or not this is true, the little Tuscan town set between the...
Sentier de l'Embarcadère 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
There are dozens of foodie festivals in Belgium throughout the year, but my favourite, by far, is the EAT! Brussels restaurant festival, in early autumn. Located in the vast Bois de la Cambre Park, you can sample your way around the Brussels...
52420, Buzet, Croatia
The Subotina Festival in Buzet (held September 7–8 this year) revolves around white and black truffles, but there’s also abundant local olive oil, prosciutto, and herb-infused rakija, homemade brandy popular throughout the Balkans. The weekend’s...
33022 Piano d'Arta, Province of Udine, Italy
Every May, the Festa dell’Asparago di Bosco, del Radicchio di Montagna, e dei Funghi di Primavera is held in the hilltop hamlet of Piano d’Arta in Italy’s Carnia mountains. Celebrating all the local bounties of spring—wild asparagus, mountain...
1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Let me put the good news front and center: This is not your father’s Ritz-Carlton (nor your mother’s). For example take the infinity pool, which practically drops you in the Atlantic. Then, there’s the art deco décor,...
