Miami and South Florida

Collected by Andrew Harrison
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami outpost of a hotel brand well known for its Los Angeles and New York properties, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is less a hotel in the traditional sense, and more a spa with guest rooms set amid tropical gardens. The concept extends to...
Wynwood

Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
15th Street Fisheries

1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 N Birch Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
After a stretch of hotels along the oceanfront, there is an abrupt start of native vegetation and dense trees just past Vistamar Street. This is the setting of Bonnet House, a historical Florida home, which sits on 35 acres right off A1A highway,...
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
Fort Lauderdale Stand Up Paddle

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Picture yourself gliding on water, each paddle stroke across crystal clear water propels you faster as you fly across the glassy plane. You'll feel completely relaxed surrounded by gorgeous sand, water, and wildlife. The Hawaiian sport of stand up...
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
Art Basel Miami Beach

1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Let me put the good news front and center: This is not your father’s Ritz-Carlton (nor your mother’s). For example take the infinity pool, which practically drops you in the Atlantic. Then, there’s the art deco décor,...
More Details >
