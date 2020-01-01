Miami
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
Miami, FL, USA
While the call of the beach is powerful in Miami, sooner or later world-class art, architecture, and shopping lure most visitors to the Design District. Marc Quinn’s acrobatic Myth Fortuna sculpture of Kate Moss and Fernando Botero’s...
3300 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133, USA
In Coconut Grove, you’ll find an open-air weekend farmers' market offering delicious sustainable fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, and seeds. In addition to checking out the fresh produce, be sure to stop by the local vendors who sell amazing...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
401 Biscayne Blvd #2305, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Just minutes from PAMM, this festive downtown Miami marketplace is on Biscayne Bay. Take a stroll, rent a charter boat, or simply practice your photography skills, as the views along the bay are breathtaking, especially at sunset. Restaurants...
5721 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144, USA
Palacio de los Jugos (the Juice Palace) is one of the most famous and long-standing restaurants in Miami. The palace is named for its long list of fruit drinks, such as mamey and coconut. But the chain also serves typical Cuban food like arroz...
3326 N Miami Ave, Location is closed, Miami, FL 33127, USA
At Alessandra Gold Boutique in Midtown Miami, you'll find products that are on trend and in style. Gold's house label, her KruZin shoe label and vintage finds makeup the majority of the products sold at the boutique. Shop the variety of...
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
On Miami Beach, you'll find a variety of sushi restaurants, al fresco eateries and bistros, but sometimes all you crave is a good steak. At PB Steak, you'll bite into warm, tender cuts of meat with smoky flavors and sumptuous side dishes. The...
Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Lincoln Road is a pedestrians-only boulevard in the heart of South Beach and one of the most popular places to visit in the area. Lined with shops and restaurants in historic Art Deco buildings and shaded by tall trees and...
7235 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, USA
Fly Boutique has become a staple in Miami Beach for vintage clothing. Although the store is a vintage shop, it still have a boutique vibe and atmosphere. Popular brands include vintage designer pieces such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Pucci, Gucci,...
1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The 142-room SLS Hotel South Beach opened late last year, combining rich Art Deco style with a modern edge. World-famous designer Phillipe Stark uses his imaginational dreams to construct the abstract style hotel, with dark hallways and brightly...
