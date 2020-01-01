Where are you going?
Miami

Collected by Amanda Haschke
27 Restaurant & Bar

2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
There’s nothing quite like 27 Restaurant & Bar at the Freehand hostel in Mid-Beach. The Freehand stands out among five-star luxury hotels as the best spot in town to chill by the pool with a craft cocktail from the house bar, the Broken...
Art Deco Historic District

Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District is the first 20th-century neighborhood to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, with 800 structures of historical significance, most built between 1923 and 1943. The Miami...
South Beach

1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
For a taste of the good life, head to South Beach, known for its Art Deco hotels lining Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, glittering nightlife, and see-and-be-seen vibe. The long stretch of beach, starting with the pier at the...
Gale South Beach

1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
It appears small from the outside, but Gale South Beach manages to pack a lot into a modest space, including Italian restaurant Dolce, a cocktail lounge, and a nightclub. These attractions, and its prime location on Collins Avenue, just a block...
Little Havana

Calle Ocho or Little Havana is where all things Cuban and Latino come together in Miami. Start your walking tour of Little Havana at Maximo Gomez Park (aka Domino Park). If you play dominoes and have the patience to wait for a spot at a table, you...
Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
Wynwood

Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
