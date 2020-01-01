MexicoCity Birthdays Bust
Collected by Aelana Curran
List View
Map View
Save Place
Via Morelos 272, Sta Maria Tulpetlac, 55400 Ecatepec de Morelos, Méx., Mexico
Mexico City has a colorful legacy of art and architecture. Today, museum buildings are often impressive landmarks on their own. Here's a place where art and design align. In November, the Coleccion Jumex debuts a new 71,000-square-foot, zigzagging...
Save Place
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11529 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Museo Soumaya, financed by Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has the ambitions of the Guggenheim Bilbao from the outside. It's a stunning building whose sweeping, soaring curves couldn't help but make it an instant landmark near Polanco,...
Save Place
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma & Calzada Gandhi S/N, Chapultepec Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in a 1964 structure whose modern linesand central fountain greatly complement what's on view, this anthropology museum is a repository of the most important pre-Hispanic treasures modern Mexico has discovered. The works are displayedin...
Save Place
55800 San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, Mexico
While it's not in Mexico City proper, the sacred pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan is close enough–about 30 miles– for an easy day trip if you're interested in architecture, archaeology, and indigenous history. The site's primary structures, the...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City is often depicted—and not incorrectly—as a capital city teeming with buildings, people, and cars. It also, though, has a surprising number of green spaces and parks, the most expansive of which is Bosque de Chapultepec, right on the...
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Each Sunday, Mexico City's main avenue, Reforma, shuts down to vehicular traffic and cedes to cyclists, rollerbladers, and walkers, who enjoy a slower, more scenic pace than is typical on one of the busiest streets. The program, called Muevete en...
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Paseo de la Reforma–or just "Reforma" to locals–is Mexico City's principal avenue, and its generous width means there's ample space to maintain large-scale public artworks. Among the best-known artists who have sculptures along Reforma...
Save Place
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
Save Place
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 43, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and...
Save Place
S/N, Balderas, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
On any given Sunday, a multitude of Mexico City parks find themselves playing host to groups of dance aficionados, who gather together to practice their steps in a jovial, non-judgmental atmosphere. But perhaps no park has a better Sunday scene...
Save Place
Av. Veracruz 102, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexican hotelier Grupo Habita turned the shell of a 1928 French neoclassical mansion into a wholly contemporary property, CONDESAdf, which immediately became the standard for boutique hotels inMexico Citywhen it opened to rave reviews in 2005. Ten...
Save Place
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
Save Place
Córdoba 100, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Galeria OMR, sitting on the periphery of a park in Colonia Roma, has been an art institution in Mexico City since 1983. Among the many artists it has exhibited or represented in the 30+ years since are Rafael Lozano Hemmer, a Mexican artist living...
Save Place
Calz. Gral. Mariano Escobedo No. 700, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The creative team behind the edgy cultural magazine Celeste sells clothes and accessories by up-and-coming designers, as well as hats, lingerie, orchids, cigars, antique furniture, and, as one might expect, solid silver lizards and taxidermied...
Save Place
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Save Place
Rosario 156, Centro, Merced Balbuena, 15100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
Save Place
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Save Place
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Ciudadela has been the go-to market for handcrafts for nearly 50 years, and it features crafts and handmade objects from all over Mexico. Expect to find everything from textiles (blankets, tablecloths, and hand-embroidered clothing) to...
Save Place
Campeche 101, Roma Sur, 06760 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
All of Mexico City's neighborhood markets are fun to browse, with their rows and rows of colorful stalls and equally colorful characters, and you can't go wrong ducking into any one of these mercados as you come across them in your wanderings....
Save Place
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Save Place
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Save Place
Colima 179, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Perhaps it’s more interested in diner loyalty than in snagging prizes, but chef Elena Reygadas’s original Mexico City restaurant is still beloved—and busier than ever. So while a few greatest hits linger season to season, there’s always something...
Save Place
Oregon 752, Local J, Benito Juarez, Colonia del Valle Centro, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you've never eaten a taco in Mexico, then perhaps you think, "Well, a taco is a taco is a taco." Not so, as you'll find out if you swing by Tacos Joven for an order of their tacos en canasta ("tacos in a basket"). Since 1971, this fast-food...
Save Place
Manuel María Contreras 18-A, San Rafael, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
People from all over the country come to live in the capital, and they bring their culinary traditions with them. One of those traditions is the tamale from Oaxaca, and on any given night in the city, you'll hear vendors on bicycles play the...
Save Place
Insurgentes Sur 295, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of the most storied dishes in Mexican cuisine—many Americans know it from Laura Esquivel's novel, Like Water for Chocolate or its film adaptation—is mole. What many Americans may not know, however, is that there are many kinds of mole—from red...
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 7, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico redefines "breakfast of champions." No wimpy cereals or simple scrambled eggs here. No, the first meal of the day, when done right, will hold you straight until the traditional Mexican lunch time, which is 3:00 pm. There are numerous...
Save Place
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
Save Place
Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chapulín is a restaurant that aims to fuse Mexico's traditions and contemporary influences into a single experience. That idea isn't found just on the menu—where diners will find dishes like scallops with jicama and green melon—but also in the...
Save Place
Calle Juan Aldama, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Saturday tianguis is a Mexico City tradition, and many neighborhoods have one of these open-air flea markets, where vendors peddle everything from rare books, maps, and postcards to locally made T-shirts, vintage jewelry, and art. One popular...
Save Place
Av. 5 de Mayo 10, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Please don't swing by this 24-hour spot thinking you're going to satisfy your Chinese food craving; despite the fact that its name might suggest it specializes in Asian fare, it's actually a Mexican restaurant. La Pagoda is an old-school,...
Save Place
Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City. Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's...
Save Place
Local 2, Bahia del Espiritu santo 21, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are multiple outposts of the popular pozoleria La Casa de Toño all over Mexico City, but only a few of them are open 24 hours, including this one in the Zona Rosa neighborhood. Whether you've worked up an appetite dancing or need to soak up...
Save Place
Av. Revolución 241, Tacubaya, 11870 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Not every late-night dining option in Mexico City is upscale. For every Au Pied du Cochon or Brasserie Lipp, there are a dozen dives of dubious cleanliness but immense popularity. One of these—and a perennial favorite—is El Borrego Viudo. While...
Save Place
Calle Morelos 62, Juárez, 06600 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
On the non-descript, busy corner of Bucareli and Morelos streets in Mexico City is a café with a famous history: Fidel Castro and Che Guevarra met here at Café La Habana several times, chain smoking and drinking strong coffee, to plan the Cuban...
Save Place
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever