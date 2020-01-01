Mexico honeymoon
Collected by Hillary Daniel
Playa Principal s/n, Av. Alfonso Pérez Gasga 612, Libertad, 71983 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
Fishermen arrive at dawn here to sell their catch to the local restaurants. Be sure to arrive nice and early to watch the fishing boats come into shore at insanely high speeds! Photo credit: Jay Soysal
Juárez, 71980 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
Head straight to the main market in the upper part of Puerto Escondido for a true local's shopping experience. You'll taste local flavors (fresh fish and shrimp, amazing juices, etc.) at the best prices. Skip the tchotchkes, but stock up on bars...
Benito Juárez 9, Rinconada, 71980 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
Local celebrity Gina Machorro will take you on a walking tour through Puerto to learn about the local history, the indigenous Mixteca culture, the black-African roots of Puerto, economic background, fishing, religion, agriculture, culture,...
Rosario 156, Centro, Merced Balbuena, 15100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
Mercado la Merced S/n, Centro, El Parque, 15960 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Plate-sized, Pop Art–colored lollipops. Candied and dried fruits rolled in chile powder. Crackling peanut brittle stippled with sesame seeds. Gelatins of every conceivable flavor. Names you can't pronounce, much less decipher, even if you speak...
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
Tepic 5, Roma Sur, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After a morning of urban cycling, we choose a shaded, open-air balcony table at Romita Comedor and each order a beer, tequila, and sangrita, then discuss Mexico City's prospects with Michael Parker-Stainback, a U.S.–born journalist, translator,...
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Calle de Durango 200, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With almost 20 years at the helm of a dining room that’s jammed every afternoon, Gabriela Cámara at Contramar must be doing something right. For one, the seafood on offer—traditional, even homey recipes, impeccably...
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
What began with Azul y Oro—chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita’s high-end university “refectory”—is now a multi-restaurant group famed for an almost museum-like reverence for traditional Mexican cooking in all its infinite variety. The downtown iteration,...
Calle Monte de Piedad, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
So you say you're the kind of traveler who would never take a tour bus. I know. Me too. But Mexico City's Turibus is different because it gives you a sense of the capital's scope that's really impossible to experience in any other way. Take a ride...
Paseo de la Reforma & Calzada Gandhi S/N, Chapultepec Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in a 1964 structure whose modern linesand central fountain greatly complement what's on view, this anthropology museum is a repository of the most important pre-Hispanic treasures modern Mexico has discovered. The works are displayedin...
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Av. Emilio Castelar 163, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you find yourself staying at Hotel Las Alcobas on a Saturday, ask staff to point you in the direction of Parque Lincoln (Lincoln Park), just a three-minute walk from the hotel, so you can stroll through Polanco's Saturday tianguis, or street...
Culiacan 6, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This wonderful bed and breakfast located in Condesa is a great place to spend your time in Mexico City. The staff, especially Victor and Ernesto, is extremely helpful and friendly and will provide you with site recommendations, safe taxis and a...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 43, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
República de Uruguay 74, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
There may be bakeries with pastries that are just as good or even better than those sold at Pasteleria Ideal, but tradition and atmosphere practically dictate that you should take an obligatory spin through the Ideal first. This massive bakery...
Av. 5 de Mayo 39, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
An art nouveau stained-glass sign welcomes you into the 140-year-old Dulcería de Celaya, a family-owned sweets shop near the Zócalo. Mexican treats such as aleluyas de pistache (dulce de leche sweets studded with pistachios) and buñuelos...
Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City's Centro Histórico has some fine bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where you can enjoy a copa or a cocktail, but if you're looking for a side of good jazz to go along with your drink, then, the place is Zinco. Housed inside the...
Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
After a couple of days in Mexico City, once you’re well-rested and adjusted to the altitude, why not try a little street eating? After all, some locals do it every day, and the techniques vendors use have been in place for centuries, if not...
Calle de la Palma 23, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
For breakfast at El Cardenal you can gently tear open fresh pastries, dip them in cool clotted cream, and follow them with classic Mexican hot chocolate. Of course you might rather order the squash blossom omelet or the escamole--ant eggs...
Plaza de la Constitución S/N, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06066 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though his reputation is now arguably overshadowed by that of his former wife, painter and muralist Diego Rivera—commissioned by Mexico’s postrevolutionary governments starting in the late 1920s to adorn several national monuments in...
Seminario 8, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc, 06060 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With the Spanish conquest of the Aztec empire, Iberian overlords set about imposing their customs on the subdued populace, eliminating traces of pre-Hispanic religions they deemed heretical by demolishing major temples and building churches and...
