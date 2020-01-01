Mexico City
Collected by Angélique Gonzales
List View
Map View
Save Place
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
Save Place
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Save Place
Mosqueta, Eje 1 Nte. S/N, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A detour to the centrally located yet way-off-the-tourist-track neighborhood known as Buenavista leads to one of Mexico City’s most dazzling 21st-century landmarks, the Biblioteca Vasconcelos, a gorgeous public library. The structure,by Alberto...
Save Place
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Save Place
Londres 247, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The cobalt-blue-and-brick-red residence where now-legendary Mexican visual artist Frida Kahlo grew up—and at times lived with husband Diego Rivera—is one of the city’s most consistently packed attractions; buying tickets in...
Save Place
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Save Place
Calle del Mercado 133, San Jerónimo, 16420 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The system of canals and chinampas (cultivated artificial islands fashioned from the area’s swampy soils) that has survived in the far-south neighborhood known as Xochilmilco once stretched all the way to the Centro. To this day, the...
Save Place
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Most travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire. If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other...
Save Place
55800 San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, Mexico
While it's not in Mexico City proper, the sacred pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan is close enough–about 30 miles– for an easy day trip if you're interested in architecture, archaeology, and indigenous history. The site's primary structures, the...
Save Place
Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
My guide, Paco, a.k.a. Francisco de Santiago, 46, is a full time tour guide, and also a former child chess champion and bullfighter (“that was many kilos ago”), orders a flight of artisanal mezcal samples at our first mezcalería of the evening,...
Save Place
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Save Place
Av Mexico 5843, La Noria, 16030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Art patroness and businesswoman Dolores Olmedo Patiño lived at this Xochimilco area estate that became a museum in the 1990s. An impressive ode to Mexican identity, the MDO features a wowza collection of Riveras, and Kahlos, alongside...
Save Place
Av. Juárez S/N, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The imposing, white-domed wedding cake now known as Palacio de Bellas Artes was originally planned as a national theater, and construction was begun in 1904. The Mexican Revolution, among other things, postponed its completion until 1934, which...
Save Place
Seminario 8, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc, 06060 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With the Spanish conquest of the Aztec empire, Iberian overlords set about imposing their customs on the subdued populace, eliminating traces of pre-Hispanic religions they deemed heretical by demolishing major temples and building churches and...
Save Place
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
Save Place
Primera Sección del Bosque de Chapultepec S/N, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11580 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The magnificent Castillo de Chapultepec is surrounded by 1,695 acres of trees and wildlife on a high hill in the heart of Mexico City. I boarded the small tram in the middle of Chapultepec Park in downtown Mexico City, the former home of Mexican...
Save Place
Calle Monte de Piedad, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
So you say you're the kind of traveler who would never take a tour bus. I know. Me too. But Mexico City's Turibus is different because it gives you a sense of the capital's scope that's really impossible to experience in any other way. Take a ride...
Save Place
Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky...
Save Place
Calle de Filomeno Mata 6, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Immersion, it's said, is the fastest route to fluency. Surrounding yourself with Spanish speakers and promising yourself you won't slip into English is one type of immersion; complement it with some literary immersion, too. At La Torre de Papel,...
Save Place
Bellas Artes, Av. Juárez 4, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Even if you're a fluent Spanish speaker, it's likely Mexico City will throw a few curve balls to test your language skills. The country and the city both have words that are regionally unique, not used elsewhere in Latin America. Fortunately,...
Save Place
Plaza de la Constitución S/N, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City’s mammoth cathedral was built across three centuries (1573–1813)—starting soon after Cortés and his allies vanquished the Aztec Empire—using stones taken from a destroyed indigenous temple. Today’s...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever