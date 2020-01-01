Mexico City
Collected by Amy Yee
Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City. Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's...
Calle Bahía de las Palmas 37, Verónica Anzúres, 11300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Fonda del Recuerdo is one of those places (though not uncommon in Mexico City) where the servers are still called waiters and they dress like it: white button-down shirts topped with black vests, matched with black trousers. Everything here is...
Oregon 752, Local J, Benito Juarez, Colonia del Valle Centro, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you've never eaten a taco in Mexico, then perhaps you think, "Well, a taco is a taco is a taco." Not so, as you'll find out if you swing by Tacos Joven for an order of their tacos en canasta ("tacos in a basket"). Since 1971, this fast-food...
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Most travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire. If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other...
55800 San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, Mexico
While it's not in Mexico City proper, the sacred pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan is close enough–about 30 miles– for an easy day trip if you're interested in architecture, archaeology, and indigenous history. The site's primary structures, the...
Av Mexico 5843, La Noria, 16030 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Art patroness and businesswoman Dolores Olmedo Patiño lived at this Xochimilco area estate that became a museum in the 1990s. An impressive ode to Mexican identity, the MDO features a wowza collection of Riveras, and Kahlos, alongside...
Córdoba 100, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Galeria OMR, sitting on the periphery of a park in Colonia Roma, has been an art institution in Mexico City since 1983. Among the many artists it has exhibited or represented in the 30+ years since are Rafael Lozano Hemmer, a Mexican artist living...
Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Three friends who found themselves thrown together in the New York of the 1990s—artist Gabriel Orozco, who has been featured at MoMA, the Pompidou Center, and the Tate Modern; Mónica Manzutto, who worked at the Marian Goodman Gallery; and José...
The Museo de Arte Moderno or Museum of Modern Art is located in Chapultepec Park, Mexico City. The museum is part of the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes and prepares exhibitions of national and international contemporary artists. The museum...
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Colima 179, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Perhaps it’s more interested in diner loyalty than in snagging prizes, but chef Elena Reygadas’s original Mexico City restaurant is still beloved—and busier than ever. So while a few greatest hits linger season to season, there’s always something...
Local 2, Bahia del Espiritu santo 21, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are multiple outposts of the popular pozoleria La Casa de Toño all over Mexico City, but only a few of them are open 24 hours, including this one in the Zona Rosa neighborhood. Whether you've worked up an appetite dancing or need to soak up...
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
What began with Azul y Oro—chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita’s high-end university “refectory”—is now a multi-restaurant group famed for an almost museum-like reverence for traditional Mexican cooking in all its infinite variety. The downtown iteration,...
Av. Tamaulipas 122, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're looking for a quick bite between stops on a bar or club crawl in Colonia Condesa, El Tizoncito might just be the spot, especially on a Sunday. Many restaurants in Mexico City close early on Sundays, but El Tizoncito's Condesa branch is...
Insurgentes Sur 295, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of the most storied dishes in Mexican cuisine—many Americans know it from Laura Esquivel's novel, Like Water for Chocolate or its film adaptation—is mole. What many Americans may not know, however, is that there are many kinds of mole—from red...
1-1 Chiyoda, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-8111, Japan
Even in the middle of winter, the Imperial Palace Gardens are well worth a stroll. There are plants from all the prefectures of Japan, and the bamboo is lush year-round. The palace is about a 10-minute walk from Tokyo Station, and it's a...
