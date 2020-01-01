Mexico City
Collected by Daniya Ulgen
List View
Map View
Save Place
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
Save Place
Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Three friends who found themselves thrown together in the New York of the 1990s—artist Gabriel Orozco, who has been featured at MoMA, the Pompidou Center, and the Tate Modern; Mónica Manzutto, who worked at the Marian Goodman Gallery; and José...
Save Place
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
Save Place
Paseo de la Reforma, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Paseo de la Reforma–or just "Reforma" to locals–is Mexico City's principal avenue, and its generous width means there's ample space to maintain large-scale public artworks. Among the best-known artists who have sculptures along Reforma...
Save Place
Calle Bajío 231, Roma Sur, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Over the past few years, an interesting phenomenon has been taking off among Mexico City artists and curators: the apartment gallery. Sometimes an alternative to "The Establishment," other times a way to manage finances more intelligently, and...
Save Place
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City is often depicted—and not incorrectly—as a capital city teeming with buildings, people, and cars. It also, though, has a surprising number of green spaces and parks, the most expansive of which is Bosque de Chapultepec, right on the...
Save Place
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 43, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and...
Save Place
República de Uruguay 74, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
There may be bakeries with pastries that are just as good or even better than those sold at Pasteleria Ideal, but tradition and atmosphere practically dictate that you should take an obligatory spin through the Ideal first. This massive bakery...
Save Place
Calle Bahía de las Palmas 37, Verónica Anzúres, 11300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Fonda del Recuerdo is one of those places (though not uncommon in Mexico City) where the servers are still called waiters and they dress like it: white button-down shirts topped with black vests, matched with black trousers. Everything here is...
Save Place
Oregon 752, Local J, Benito Juarez, Colonia del Valle Centro, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you've never eaten a taco in Mexico, then perhaps you think, "Well, a taco is a taco is a taco." Not so, as you'll find out if you swing by Tacos Joven for an order of their tacos en canasta ("tacos in a basket"). Since 1971, this fast-food...
Save Place
Insurgentes Sur 295, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of the most storied dishes in Mexican cuisine—many Americans know it from Laura Esquivel's novel, Like Water for Chocolate or its film adaptation—is mole. What many Americans may not know, however, is that there are many kinds of mole—from red...
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 7, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico redefines "breakfast of champions." No wimpy cereals or simple scrambled eggs here. No, the first meal of the day, when done right, will hold you straight until the traditional Mexican lunch time, which is 3:00 pm. There are numerous...
Save Place
Calle Río Elba 32-A, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Some of Mexico's most luscious chilled treats can be had at the chain of popsicle and ice cream shops that operate under the name "La Michoacana." The brand, which has outposts all over Mexico City (and the country, for that matter), is from the...
Save Place
Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chapulín is a restaurant that aims to fuse Mexico's traditions and contemporary influences into a single experience. That idea isn't found just on the menu—where diners will find dishes like scallops with jicama and green melon—but also in the...
Save Place
Calle del Mercado 133, San Jerónimo, 16420 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The system of canals and chinampas (cultivated artificial islands fashioned from the area’s swampy soils) that has survived in the far-south neighborhood known as Xochilmilco once stretched all the way to the Centro. To this day, the...
Save Place
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Save Place
Calle Juan Aldama, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Saturday tianguis is a Mexico City tradition, and many neighborhoods have one of these open-air flea markets, where vendors peddle everything from rare books, maps, and postcards to locally made T-shirts, vintage jewelry, and art. One popular...
Save Place
S/N, Balderas, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
On any given Sunday, a multitude of Mexico City parks find themselves playing host to groups of dance aficionados, who gather together to practice their steps in a jovial, non-judgmental atmosphere. But perhaps no park has a better Sunday scene...
Save Place
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Ciudadela has been the go-to market for handcrafts for nearly 50 years, and it features crafts and handmade objects from all over Mexico. Expect to find everything from textiles (blankets, tablecloths, and hand-embroidered clothing) to...
Save Place
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Save Place
Delegación Iztapalapa, Canal de Río Churubusco S/N, Col. Central de Abastos, 09040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You have to be a little bit loco to want to visit Central de Abasto, much less actually go there, but it is the ultimate market experience. Central de Abasto is the market that supplies all of the other fruit and vegetable markets in the city and...
Save Place
Fray Servando Teresa de Mier 419, Merced Balbuena, 15810 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
It's been said you can find anything in Mexico City, as long as you know where to look for it, and if the "it" you're looking for is strange, dark, or even, perhaps, otherworldly, you might just find it at Mercado de Sonora. This market is also...
Save Place
Campeche 101, Roma Sur, 06760 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
All of Mexico City's neighborhood markets are fun to browse, with their rows and rows of colorful stalls and equally colorful characters, and you can't go wrong ducking into any one of these mercados as you come across them in your wanderings....
Save Place
Guillermo Prieto 45, Jamaica, 15800 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
No, Customs won't let you take them home with you, but that shouldn't keep you from visiting Mercado de Jamaica to see the riot of colorful flowers lining floors and stalls. This market, which has been Mexico City's premier flower market for more...
Save Place
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Save Place
Mercado la Merced S/n, Centro, El Parque, 15960 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Plate-sized, Pop Art–colored lollipops. Candied and dried fruits rolled in chile powder. Crackling peanut brittle stippled with sesame seeds. Gelatins of every conceivable flavor. Names you can't pronounce, much less decipher, even if you speak...
Save Place
Rosario 156, Centro, Merced Balbuena, 15100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
Save Place
Avenida Sonora 180 Local 6, Cuauhtémoc, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're shopping for a foodie friend or you want to take some of the flavors of Mexico home with you, Bottega Culinaria is a one-stop-shop for food-related souvenirs. Here, you'll find sal de gusano (sea salt mixed with ground worms from the...
Save Place
Insurgentes 3000, Ciudad Universitaria, 04510 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you happen to be on the hunt for Mexican designer jewelry and you're already at the Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo (University Museum of Contemporary Art), then be sure to stop by the museum's large store, where the work of more than...
Save Place
So you attended a lucha libre match. Now you have a favorite wrestler and you want to show your admiration with a mask or T-shirt in his likeness? You can probably find it at the lucha-themed shop, El Hijo del Santo. The shop has a particular bias...
Save Place
Colima 134, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you want to know what Mexico City hipster kids and twentysomethings are wearing, you can get a good idea by browsing the wares on offer at Sicario. Local designers have silk-screened T-shirts, hoodies, kicks, and other must-have accessories. A...
Save Place
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Save Place
Av. 5 de Mayo 39, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
An art nouveau stained-glass sign welcomes you into the 140-year-old Dulcería de Celaya, a family-owned sweets shop near the Zócalo. Mexican treats such as aleluyas de pistache (dulce de leche sweets studded with pistachios) and buñuelos...
Save Place
Calz. Gral. Mariano Escobedo No. 700, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The creative team behind the edgy cultural magazine Celeste sells clothes and accessories by up-and-coming designers, as well as hats, lingerie, orchids, cigars, antique furniture, and, as one might expect, solid silver lizards and taxidermied...
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 81, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Péndulo elevates the café-bookstore concept exceptionally well, inviting you to linger for hours over coffee and pastries in its large, two-level cafe (there are even tables on the second floor's balcony). Books in Spanish and...
Save Place
Londres 247, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The cobalt-blue-and-brick-red residence where now-legendary Mexican visual artist Frida Kahlo grew up—and at times lived with husband Diego Rivera—is one of the city’s most consistently packed attractions; buying tickets in...
Save Place
Av. Hidalgo 39, Centro Histórico, Guerrero, 06300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The building in which you'll find the Museo Nacional de la Estampa (National Graphic Arts Museum) dates back to the 16th century, and—make note—is just a few short steps to a couple of other museums, including the Franz Mayer. This museum,...
Save Place
Av. Juárez 8, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06010 墨西哥城 CDMX, Mexico
More than 10 years in the making, the Museo de la Memoria y Tolerancia (Museum of Memory and Tolerance) may seem somewhat out of place if you don't know much about Mexico City's immigrant population and the capital's role in Jewish history... and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever