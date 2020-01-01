Mexico City
Collected by Melissa Lim
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Calle del Mercado 133, San Jerónimo, 16420 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The system of canals and chinampas (cultivated artificial islands fashioned from the area’s swampy soils) that has survived in the far-south neighborhood known as Xochilmilco once stretched all the way to the Centro. To this day, the...
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Londres 247, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The cobalt-blue-and-brick-red residence where now-legendary Mexican visual artist Frida Kahlo grew up—and at times lived with husband Diego Rivera—is one of the city’s most consistently packed attractions; buying tickets in...
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Mosqueta, Eje 1 Nte. S/N, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A detour to the centrally located yet way-off-the-tourist-track neighborhood known as Buenavista leads to one of Mexico City’s most dazzling 21st-century landmarks, the Biblioteca Vasconcelos, a gorgeous public library. The structure,by Alberto...
55800 San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, Mexico
While it's not in Mexico City proper, the sacred pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan is close enough–about 30 miles– for an easy day trip if you're interested in architecture, archaeology, and indigenous history. The site's primary structures, the...
Londres 161, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you love antiquing or if you're just searching for a Mexico City souvenir with a bit of history behind it, it's hard to imagine a more pleasant way to spend a Saturday morning in the capital than visiting Plaza de la Angel, a giant antique...
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
S/N, Balderas, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
On any given Sunday, a multitude of Mexico City parks find themselves playing host to groups of dance aficionados, who gather together to practice their steps in a jovial, non-judgmental atmosphere. But perhaps no park has a better Sunday scene...
Primera Sección del Bosque de Chapultepec S/N, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11580 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The magnificent Castillo de Chapultepec is surrounded by 1,695 acres of trees and wildlife on a high hill in the heart of Mexico City. I boarded the small tram in the middle of Chapultepec Park in downtown Mexico City, the former home of Mexican...
Local 2, Bahia del Espiritu santo 21, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are multiple outposts of the popular pozoleria La Casa de Toño all over Mexico City, but only a few of them are open 24 hours, including this one in the Zona Rosa neighborhood. Whether you've worked up an appetite dancing or need to soak up...
Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky...
Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City. Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's...
the Presidente Intercontinental Hotel, Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Maybe it's not French food you've got a hankering for when hunger strikes in the Mexican capital and money is no issue, but the fact that Au Pied de Cochon is open 24-hours may persuade you to head to Polanco's Hotel Intercontinental for a plate...
Calle de Durango 204, Roma Norte, Hipódromo, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're missing American diner grub, head out to Barracuda Diner for a late-night burger and fries. This Condesa restaurant is open until 3 a.m. and serves heaping portions to hungry patrons waiting patiently in 1950s-style booths and Formica...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
Av. 5 de Mayo 10, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Please don't swing by this 24-hour spot thinking you're going to satisfy your Chinese food craving; despite the fact that its name might suggest it specializes in Asian fare, it's actually a Mexican restaurant. La Pagoda is an old-school,...
Centro Banamex, Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, 11200 Ciudad de México, Méx., Mexico
Held each February since 2003, typically during the first weekend of the month, ZONA MACO is the city's–and the country's–premier art fair, featuring contemporary photography, sculpture, painting, video, and multimedia. Works are exhibited by...
Córdoba 100, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Galeria OMR, sitting on the periphery of a park in Colonia Roma, has been an art institution in Mexico City since 1983. Among the many artists it has exhibited or represented in the 30+ years since are Rafael Lozano Hemmer, a Mexican artist living...
Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Three friends who found themselves thrown together in the New York of the 1990s—artist Gabriel Orozco, who has been featured at MoMA, the Pompidou Center, and the Tate Modern; Mónica Manzutto, who worked at the Marian Goodman Gallery; and José...
Calz. Gral. Mariano Escobedo No. 700, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There's a lot to recommend the Camino Real in Polanco, especially if you're an architecture and art aficionado. The hotel, designed by the late Mexican architect Ricardo Legoretta, is considered one of his master works; the shape of its pink and...
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
Calle Bajío 231, Roma Sur, 06760 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Over the past few years, an interesting phenomenon has been taking off among Mexico City artists and curators: the apartment gallery. Sometimes an alternative to "The Establishment," other times a way to manage finances more intelligently, and...
Avenida Álvaro Obregón 99, Roma Norte, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Many street artists in Mexico City draw on the imagery of thousands of years of Mexican culture, incorporating important symbols into their work , whether in homage, resistance, or reinterpretation. In this mural at #47 Calle Zacatecas, you'll see...
