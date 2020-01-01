mexico city
Collected by Lin
List View
Map View
Save Place
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 390, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has no dearth of luxurious boutique hotels, but Las Alcobas is a special option. Designed by famed firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is full of gorgeous details, from hand-stitched leather wall coverings to a spiral staircase that surges...
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 81, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Péndulo elevates the café-bookstore concept exceptionally well, inviting you to linger for hours over coffee and pastries in its large, two-level cafe (there are even tables on the second floor's balcony). Books in Spanish and...
Save Place
Anatole France 100, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Never underestimate the power of shocking pink. The intimate but lively dining room at Dulce Patria—the smash hit by celebrity chef Martha Ortiz—feels not unlike a stage set. Soon after 2 p.m., it starts to fill with high-powered...
Save Place
Alejandro Dumas 125, Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Inside the gourmet market Marché Dumas, you'll find all sorts of sweet treats, from Theurel & Thomas' macarons to some delicious, unusual artisanal chocolates sold at Le Caméléon. Made by a Belgian chocolatier and expat, the flavors of the bars...
Save Place
Av. Emilio Castelar 163, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you find yourself staying at Hotel Las Alcobas on a Saturday, ask staff to point you in the direction of Parque Lincoln (Lincoln Park), just a three-minute walk from the hotel, so you can stroll through Polanco's Saturday tianguis, or street...
Save Place
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Save Place
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 407, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A nondescript shopping arcade in a tony neighborhood might not be the place you'd expect to find one of the world's top restaurants—but if there's any place that reinforces the adage about not judging a book by its cover, it's Mexico City. Biko...
Save Place
Calle Monte de Piedad, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
So you say you're the kind of traveler who would never take a tour bus. I know. Me too. But Mexico City's Turibus is different because it gives you a sense of the capital's scope that's really impossible to experience in any other way. Take a ride...
Save Place
Av. Isaac Newton 88, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The popular upscale restaurant Jaso is excellent at lunch or at dinner, but it is especially good for dessert. Chef Sonia Arias holds down the pastry portion of the business, while her husband, Jared Reardon, holds down the savory side of the...
Save Place
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
Save Place
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Save Place
Primera Sección del Bosque de Chapultepec S/N, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11580 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The magnificent Castillo de Chapultepec is surrounded by 1,695 acres of trees and wildlife on a high hill in the heart of Mexico City. I boarded the small tram in the middle of Chapultepec Park in downtown Mexico City, the former home of Mexican...
Save Place
Ignacio Allende Esquina Av. Miguel Hidalgo, Coyoacán TNT, Coyoacán, 04000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate town, the leafy colonial neighborhood known as Coyoacán has long been absorbed into the city at large, but retains a separate, old-fashioned air that’s impossible to resist. Restaurants and ice cream parlors (plus some...
Save Place
Andrés Bello 29, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The famed Brasserie Lipp in Paris has only one international outpost. No, it's not in New York; it's in Mexico City. Located in the JW Marriott in Polanco, Brasserie Lipp is a late-night bistro, open until 2:00 am every day but Sunday, when it's...
Save Place
Calle Río Elba 32-A, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Some of Mexico's most luscious chilled treats can be had at the chain of popsicle and ice cream shops that operate under the name "La Michoacana." The brand, which has outposts all over Mexico City (and the country, for that matter), is from the...
Save Place
Isabel la Catolica 30 local 15-16, Cuauhtémoc, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you've got a hankering for a chocolate truffle, stop by Qué Bo! in The Shops at Downtown for chocolates filled with all kinds of delicious flavors, from tropical fruits to chapulines-- grasshoppers. You can buy an individual chocolate or two...
Save Place
the Presidente Intercontinental Hotel, Campos Elíseos 218, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Maybe it's not French food you've got a hankering for when hunger strikes in the Mexican capital and money is no issue, but the fact that Au Pied de Cochon is open 24-hours may persuade you to head to Polanco's Hotel Intercontinental for a plate...
Save Place
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
What began with Azul y Oro—chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita’s high-end university “refectory”—is now a multi-restaurant group famed for an almost museum-like reverence for traditional Mexican cooking in all its infinite variety. The downtown iteration,...
Save Place
Calz. de Amador 136, Panamá, Panama
The Biomuseo, or Museo de la Biodiversidad, is one of Panama City’s contemporary gems and the first Latin American project by Frank Gehry. As befits the architect’s unusual and innovative eye, the museum is itself an abstract...
Save Place
Panama City, Panama
Coffee lovers go to the Bajareque Coffee House & Roastery, where the owner grows, dries, roasts, and grinds his own beans. World-renowned geisha beans are sourced from the owner's family farm in the Boquete region. Buy a bag or two to savor a...
Save Place
Av Central, Panamá, Panama
Savor a slice (or, rather, a cup) of Panamanian daily life at the Café Coca-Cola, which bills itself as the country’s oldest café. Whether or not this is true, the practice of sitting down for a coffee, a newspaper, and conversation about current...
Save Place
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
Wine bar DiVino’s mission is simple: pop the cork on the world of fine wines and pour it for the residents of Panama City. The enoteca has a huge selection of vintages from around the world, and offers wine tasting seminars and trainings in its...
Save Place
Calle 49, Panamá, Panama
From the same team behind Market and La Posta, La Chesa restaurant distinguishes itself by serving warm Tuscan cuisine in the heart of Panama. Pappardelle, panzanella, and pollo cacciatorre may satisfy those whose enthusiasm for plantains and...
Save Place
The newly completed Cinta Costera pedestrian park runs the length of Avenida Balboa, between Casco Viego and Punta Patillia. Not only does it connect two popular areas of the city, it also provides continuous sidewalks for walking and biking,...
Save Place
Calz. de Amador, Panamá, Panama
Palm-lined Amador Causeway is a breezy locale for renting and riding bicycles. Sights along the way include the Museum of Biodiversity designed by Frank Gehry, boats on the bay, a marina, and, across the canal, the Bridge of the Americas...
Save Place
Av Central, Panamá, Panama
To get a glimpse of authentic Panamanian life, stroll down Central Avenue, which is within walking distance of Casco Viejo. In the morning the street comes alive with pedestrians heading to work and shops opening for business. Buy bananas at a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever