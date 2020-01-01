Mexico City
Av. Veracruz 102, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexican hotelier Grupo Habita turned the shell of a 1928 French neoclassical mansion into a wholly contemporary property, CONDESAdf, which immediately became the standard for boutique hotels inMexico Citywhen it opened to rave reviews in 2005. Ten...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 43, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
They've been popularized and commercialized in movies and may even seem to be a cultural stereotype of sorts, but visit Mexico City's Plaza Garibaldi on any given evening and you'll soon see that the tradition of mariachis is alive and well and...
Paseo de la Reforma & Calzada Gandhi S/N, Chapultepec Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in a 1964 structure whose modern linesand central fountain greatly complement what's on view, this anthropology museum is a repository of the most important pre-Hispanic treasures modern Mexico has discovered. The works are displayedin...
The Museo de Arte Moderno or Museum of Modern Art is located in Chapultepec Park, Mexico City. The museum is part of the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes and prepares exhibitions of national and international contemporary artists. The museum...
Calle de Durango 200, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With almost 20 years at the helm of a dining room that’s jammed every afternoon, Gabriela Cámara at Contramar must be doing something right. For one, the seafood on offer—traditional, even homey recipes, impeccably...
Av. Álvaro Obregón 99, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in a mansion built in 1911, Casa Lamm is a cultural center, art school, and gallery. The permanent collection includes works by such notable Mexican artists as landscape painter Abelardo López and sculptor Jorge Marín. Sign up for a...
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
After a couple of days in Mexico City, once you’re well-rested and adjusted to the altitude, why not try a little street eating? After all, some locals do it every day, and the techniques vendors use have been in place for centuries, if not...
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11529 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Museo Soumaya, financed by Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has the ambitions of the Guggenheim Bilbao from the outside. It's a stunning building whose sweeping, soaring curves couldn't help but make it an instant landmark near Polanco,...
Isabel la Católica 30, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hands down the best place to stay in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico is the aptly named Downtown. Located inside a restored 17th-century casona (mansion), the hotel shares its property with a select group of Mexican businesses, including a...
5 de Mayo 10, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Ornate, dark-wood interiors harken back to the Porfiriato in this historic bar. Take a break from your Centro Histórico wanderings for a tequila and a delicious botana (snack). Ask the waiter to show you the bullet hole in the ceiling shot during...
Balderas 202, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nineteenth-century Cuban independence leader José Martí lived a short but full life, creating a considerable body of writing and traveling extensively. He spent long enough periods of time abroad that he could have been considered an expat; he...
La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
On a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I...
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
A few years ago, Bósforo was a nondescript bar in the capital's Centro Histórico (Historic Center) neighborhood. Its decor was nothing to write home about; in fact, it was so dark it was hard to make out whether there was any decor...
Calle Monte de Piedad, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
So you say you're the kind of traveler who would never take a tour bus. I know. Me too. But Mexico City's Turibus is different because it gives you a sense of the capital's scope that's really impossible to experience in any other way. Take a ride...
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
If camp and kitsch aren't your thing, and the Zona Rosa "scene" is just a bit too much, then head to the Centro Histórico, where post-identity politics allow everyone to just be himself/herself/itself at Mezcaleria El Bósforo. The place is dark,...
Rosario 156, Centro, Merced Balbuena, 15100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mercado de la Merced, Mexico City’s largest traditional food market, is full of little neighborhoods. Wander the districts devoted to everything from nopales—sometimes stacked five feet high—to pyramids of limes and columns of banana leaves. For a...
Plaza Garibaldi s/n, Cuauhtémoc, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A museum about tequila and mezcal, complete with its own bar? Yes, por favor! And it's in the perfect location, too, on Plaza Garibaldi, where mariachi groups sing and hustle for work on a city square that's ringed with cantinas. The other thing...
