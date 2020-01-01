Mexico City
Collected by Rebecca Dickson
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Most travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire. If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other...
Calle Ernesto Pugibet, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
You may not know it, but as you peruse the stalls of vendors at Mercado San Juan, you just might be rubbing shoulders or vying for the plumpest, prettiest chayote with one of Mexico City's top chefs. San Juan is the market for serious home cooks...
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
Primera Sección del Bosque de Chapultepec S/N, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11580 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The magnificent Castillo de Chapultepec is surrounded by 1,695 acres of trees and wildlife on a high hill in the heart of Mexico City. I boarded the small tram in the middle of Chapultepec Park in downtown Mexico City, the former home of Mexican...
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 390, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has no dearth of luxurious boutique hotels, but Las Alcobas is a special option. Designed by famed firm Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel is full of gorgeous details, from hand-stitched leather wall coverings to a spiral staircase that surges...
Local 2, Bahia del Espiritu santo 21, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
There are multiple outposts of the popular pozoleria La Casa de Toño all over Mexico City, but only a few of them are open 24 hours, including this one in the Zona Rosa neighborhood. Whether you've worked up an appetite dancing or need to soak up...
Colima 145, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Housed in an art nouveau mansion, MODO—Museum of the Objective of the Object—is an odd keyhole into everyday pre-21st-century life. You’re up close with items ranging from washing machines that were used in the 1800s to funky...
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
Córdoba 100, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Galeria OMR, sitting on the periphery of a park in Colonia Roma, has been an art institution in Mexico City since 1983. Among the many artists it has exhibited or represented in the 30+ years since are Rafael Lozano Hemmer, a Mexican artist living...
Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Three friends who found themselves thrown together in the New York of the 1990s—artist Gabriel Orozco, who has been featured at MoMA, the Pompidou Center, and the Tate Modern; Mónica Manzutto, who worked at the Marian Goodman Gallery; and José...
Av. Isaac Newton 88, Polanco, Polanco V Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The popular upscale restaurant Jaso is excellent at lunch or at dinner, but it is especially good for dessert. Chef Sonia Arias holds down the pastry portion of the business, while her husband, Jared Reardon, holds down the savory side of the...
Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Jorge Vallejo spent time in the kitchen at Pujol before he and wife Alejandra Flores opened Quintonil, giving the former boss a run for his money. Their place, too, has become a fixture on best-restaurants lists, and is changing how people...
Oregon 752, Local J, Benito Juarez, Colonia del Valle Centro, Col del Valle Centro, 03100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you've never eaten a taco in Mexico, then perhaps you think, "Well, a taco is a taco is a taco." Not so, as you'll find out if you swing by Tacos Joven for an order of their tacos en canasta ("tacos in a basket"). Since 1971, this fast-food...
Manuel María Contreras 18-A, San Rafael, 06470 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
People from all over the country come to live in the capital, and they bring their culinary traditions with them. One of those traditions is the tamale from Oaxaca, and on any given night in the city, you'll hear vendors on bicycles play the...
Insurgentes Sur 295, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of the most storied dishes in Mexican cuisine—many Americans know it from Laura Esquivel's novel, Like Water for Chocolate or its film adaptation—is mole. What many Americans may not know, however, is that there are many kinds of mole—from red...
Alejandro Dumas 7, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico redefines "breakfast of champions." No wimpy cereals or simple scrambled eggs here. No, the first meal of the day, when done right, will hold you straight until the traditional Mexican lunch time, which is 3:00 pm. There are numerous...
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
Calle Río Elba 32-A, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Some of Mexico's most luscious chilled treats can be had at the chain of popsicle and ice cream shops that operate under the name "La Michoacana." The brand, which has outposts all over Mexico City (and the country, for that matter), is from the...
República de Uruguay 74, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
There may be bakeries with pastries that are just as good or even better than those sold at Pasteleria Ideal, but tradition and atmosphere practically dictate that you should take an obligatory spin through the Ideal first. This massive bakery...
Calle de Durango 200, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With almost 20 years at the helm of a dining room that’s jammed every afternoon, Gabriela Cámara at Contramar must be doing something right. For one, the seafood on offer—traditional, even homey recipes, impeccably...
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
A few years ago, Bósforo was a nondescript bar in the capital's Centro Histórico (Historic Center) neighborhood. Its decor was nothing to write home about; in fact, it was so dark it was hard to make out whether there was any decor...
5 de Mayo 10, Centro, 06000 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City has hundreds of watering holes, but perhaps none is more well-known than La Opera, which opened in 1876. Since then, a parade of famous, infamous, and not-so-famous guests has graced its bar (which was imported from New Orleans) and...
República de Guatemala 18, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
On the ground floor of this building just behind the Zócalo, within view of Templo Mayor, is an art gallery run by the Spanish Cultural Center (El Centro Cultural de España), which is certainly worth your time. On the top floor is a never-crowded...
Higuera 40-A, Coyoacán, La Concepción, 04020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
In a country that produces as much coffee as Mexico, you might expect more cafés to feature domestic beans, but that's not always the case. At Café Avellaneda, however, you can be certain that the coffee in your cup was brewed from beans grown in...
Paseo de la Reforma 116, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If you're concerned about the provenance of handcrafts and whether your purchase will genuinely benefit the craftsperson or artist who made it, then confine your shopping to FONART. This government-sponsored project ensures that all of its...
So you attended a lucha libre match. Now you have a favorite wrestler and you want to show your admiration with a mask or T-shirt in his likeness? You can probably find it at the lucha-themed shop, El Hijo del Santo. The shop has a particular bias...
64250 Espelette, France
Like most of the quaint towns in the Basque country, Espelette is brimming with cultural and culinary riches. Just twenty minutes from the coast and hugged by mountains, this town of 2,000 is best known for the pepper of the same known grown...
