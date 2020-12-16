Mexico: 8 Favorite Experiences
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Yaxchilan, 29950 Ocosingo, Chis., Mexico
An hour boat ride along Usumacinta River on the Guatemala border can take you to Yaxchilan, Palenque’s less visited cousin in the tropics of Chiapas, Mexico. Twelve-thousand-year old architecture brings many questions to mind. But at this moment,...
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
I wasn't too impressed with the food in Guanajuato, but Las Mercedes restaurant up on a hill outside town was a refreshing finale. The mushroom soup, poured over avocado and tortilla strips at the table was excellent, as was my chicken with...
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
One of my favorite parts about Guanajuato, Mexico was exploring the colorful cobblestone alleys and stumbling upon tiny cafes and incredible viewpoints. A guide told me that the government sponsored a program to help beautify the city with bright...
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
Calle 28 de Septiembre 109B, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
For less than $2, you can take a quick funicular ride to the Pipila Monument to get this top-of-the-world view of Guanajuato, Mexico. We arrived just after sunset, when lights were flickering across the colorful city. There were people around, but...
Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
After the third person recommended Bar Incendio with a chuckle, we had to check it out. "It's a real Mexican bar," they would say. But on our first two attempts, the bar was closed (we discovered that "real Mexicans" close shop at 11 p.m.) Our...
Campanero 4 Puente, Del Campanero, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
Near the old entrance to the city, I discovered my favorite cafe in Guanajuato. Santo Cafe is perched on a bridge that mirrors those that top the underground roads. The restaurant has a huge menu of breakfasts (eggs every style including...
