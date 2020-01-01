Mexico
Collected by Deborah Molina
If you have time to visit only one of our picks for stellar street art, Foro Cultural MUJAM should be the spot. Its building, and those surrounding it, are wall-to-wall with murals and pieces by both local and international artists. MUJAM, the...
La Condesa, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
On a lazy Sunday morning in Mexico City, after having an amazing breakfast of pan dulce at the famous Cafe Matisse, I strolled through the beautiful Parque Mexico - a neighborhood park, in the trendy Condesa area of D.F. On one side of the park, I...
Calle del Mercado 133, San Jerónimo, 16420 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The system of canals and chinampas (cultivated artificial islands fashioned from the area’s swampy soils) that has survived in the far-south neighborhood known as Xochilmilco once stretched all the way to the Centro. To this day, the...
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
1707 Grafton St, Halifax, NS B3J 2C6, Canada
The Wooden Monkey in Halifax is a restaurant made for all tastes. The menu features all organic and locally grown produce served with free-range meats and local seafood. There are also many options for vegetarians, vegans, and even those who...
1600 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 1Z6, Canada
Obladee is the only wine bar in downtown Halifax. The bar has a casual atmosphere with an ever changing wine menu and a few other select drinks like beer and cider if that is what you would prefer. They feature wine "flights" that pair three wines...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that...
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market was established in 1750 - just think about that for a moment - and now houses more than 250 vendors selling everything from fresh seafood, fish, meat, bread, veggies, cheese, coffee, and just about everything else...
1149 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P7, Canada
Located next to the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market, the Garrison Brewing Company opened its doors in 2007 and has been tickling Halifax's tastebuds with its fine brews ever since. At the brewery you can learn how the beer is made, try some taste...
1496 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3R5, Canada
Alexander Keith's beer has been brewed in Halifax since 1820, making it one of the oldest commercial breweries in North America. Today the beer is brewed across Canada and the original brewery in downtown Halifax offers one of the best brewery...
1740 Argyle St, Halifax, NS B3J 2B6, Canada
The Five Fishermen Restaurant and Grill has been voted the best Seafood Restaurant in Halifax for many, many years. While their oyster & wine bar is very popular, their formal dining room offers a surf-and-turf option, where you pick any kind of...
5212 Morris St, Halifax, NS B3J 1B4, Canada
Morris East makes some of the best pizzas in all of Halifax, largely due to their special wood-fired oven that was brought over from Naples, Italy. The menu changes with the seasons and what is readily available and locally sourced. It is a small...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
Sure Halifax has a bunch of Tim Horton's, Starbucks, and some other, local coffee places, but there is one that rises above the rest, and that is Two If By Sea. The original store is located in Dartmouth, but in the past couple years they have...
1097 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
Each summer the Atlantic Film Festival brings Halifax the AlFresco FilmFesto on the waterfront boardwalk. The AlFresco FilmFesto takes place on Friday nights from July to August and features outdoor movies, often with a theme, like Billy Murray...
Bishops Landing, 1477 Lower Water Street, Halifax, NS B3J 3Z4, Canada
If you are looking for a good wine in Halifax, then skip the government liquor stores and head to Bishop's Cellar along the waterfront. Bishop's Cellar has over 800 varieties of wine on its shelves and prides itself in selling wines from smaller,...
1507 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S2, Canada
Halifax is a small city that is a bit spread out. If you don't have a car or you don't want to deal with parking, seeing the city by bike is a great way to go. I Heart Bike offers day and night bike tours throughout the city as well as bicycle...
5201 Duke St, Halifax, NS B3J 1N9, Canada
Scotia Square Mall in downtown Halifax has all of the necessities, from a pharmacy to a health club, travel agent, greeting card store, bookstore, tailors, hair salon, liquor store, and more. They also have one of the best food courts in downtown...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
The Citadel National Historic Site is one of the most important and iconic preservation areas in Canada, and a must-see on any visit to the East Coast — but seeing it like this is an extra-special adventure. Hours of Operation: May 7 - June 30 – 9...
Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS, Canada
Local Tasting Tours prides itself on leading authentic culinary adventures throughout Halifax; from the famed Farmers Market to the kingdom of the Spice Trekker (pictured), these tours are designed to present Halifax in the most delicious light...
1549 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S2, Canada
This seafood restaurant sits right at the waterfront ensuring freshness, and their fireplace makes the dining room cozy and romantic. The menu features all sorts of Atlantic seafood—oysters, crabs, and lobster—and has a respectable drinks list to...
1181 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3H 2P6, Canada
Experience Halifax and all that downtown has to offer or enjoy a stroll by the boardwalk of Halifax Harbor. Stunning harbor and park views.
Clayton, Panama City, Panama
The Panama Canal, an early 20th-century industrial marvel, continues to amaze engineering, construction, history, and maritime buffs. An expansion to double its capacity is in progress and slated for completion in 2015. The upper deck of the...
Bocas del Toro Province, Panama
Of the many boat excursions available in the Bocas del Toro archipelago, the trip to Playa Estrella stands out for its numerous multicolored starfish residing in the tranquil, crystal-clear waters. The beach is truly an "oasis" of calm and the...
Bastimentos Island, Panama
These little red frog are the namesake of a beautiful stretch of sand on Isla Bastimentos, an island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in the Caribbean Sea. The island is easily reached by water taxi from Bocas del Toro and has a few good trails...
Vía Cincuentenario, Panamá, Panama
These impressive stone ruins are all that remain of the original Panama City, founded in 1519 by the feared conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila. Although the Panamá Viejo (or Panamá La Vieja) remains are now skeletal, a tour of the site is a crash...
Ancon Hill, Panama City, Panama
Cerro Ancon (Ancon Hill) is a beautiful promontory, which offers incredible views of Panama City. It has a large Panamanian flag that you can see from anywhere in the city. You can take a cab uphill—it's only about $5 (and otherwise it's a bit of...
0265, Goethals Blvd, Panama
Even travelers who consider themselves averse to cruises seem to feel drawn to a daytime cruise tour of the Panama Canal, and it's easy to understand why: it's a man-made engineering marvel, best seen close up. A full-day tour, which typically...
Km 6 Road to Veracruz, Panama City, Panama
Everything is massive at this Playa Bonita resort, from the grand lobby with its soaring, curved glass windows, to each of the 611 rooms and suites, which top out at 1,600 square feet. Furnishings are modern and minimalist, allowing stunning views...
Calle 8 Este con, Av. B, Panamá, Panama
Located in Casco Viejo, Tantalo Hotel is a great home base for exploring Panama City. Rooms here are entirely unique, each one featuring work by a different local artist as well as colorful, modern décor and spacious rain showers. When hunger...
Avenida A., Calle 6a Oeste, Panamá, Panama
Step into Panama City’s Diablo Rosso and you’ll find yourself in a “creative think tank” and gallery that would fit comfortably into any of the world’s headliner art scenes. Diablo Rosso was founded in 2006 to promote emerging talent in the area,...
Calle 8a Oeste, Panamá, Panama
Arco Chato (the Flat Arch) on Avenida A, an architectural ruin in the old quarter near Iglesia de Santo Domingo, houses an outdoor gallery of intriguing and modern sculptural works and art installations. The ruins, the rustic stone, and the...
