Mexico
Collected by Susan Wildes
Allende 7, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
We stumbled upon Casa Cuatro wandering the streets of Guanajuato. Pushing open the door we found beautiful art, jewelry, ceramic work and a couple of cool + trendy restaurants including Casa Mídi. Make your way up to the terrace for a sweeping...
Calle 28 de Septiembre 109B, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
For less than $2, you can take a quick funicular ride to the Pipila Monument to get this top-of-the-world view of Guanajuato, Mexico. We arrived just after sunset, when lights were flickering across the colorful city. There were people around, but...
Presa de La Olla, Barrio de la Presa, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
We came across Presa de la Olla by walking up Paseo la Presa until it ends. Definitely an "off the beaten tourist path" spot where all you see are locals relaxing, playing, boating and eating. A different part of Guanajuato--less bustle with all...
Lucas Balderas S/N, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
The Tuesday Markets in San Miguel de Allende sprawl widely and draw locals from far away. The markets sell clothes, foods, hardware, knitting yarn, goldfish...basically all the things that one would find in a mall or a big box store. The key...
Insurgentes Insurgentes #25, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
The House and Garden Tour is a must do. It is sponsored by the Biblioteca Pública which takes you into the city’s most intriguing contemporary and colonial homes every Sunday at 11:30am departing from the library at Insurgentes 25.
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Most travelers can't resist a bargain, but for some visitors, the real pleasure of shopping comes in haggling expertly to secure a lower price for the object of their desire. If that sounds like you, then head to La Ciudadela or any of the other...
55800 San Juan Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, Mexico
While it's not in Mexico City proper, the sacred pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan is close enough–about 30 miles– for an easy day trip if you're interested in architecture, archaeology, and indigenous history. The site's primary structures, the...
Gral. Francisco Ramírez 12-14, Ampliación Daniel Garza, Amp Daniel Garza, 11840 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Though from Guadalajara (he never let friends forget), Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán lived much of his life in Mexico City, where he designed and constructed this, his last residence, completed in 1948. A UNESCO World Heritage...
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Calle del Mercado 133, San Jerónimo, 16420 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The system of canals and chinampas (cultivated artificial islands fashioned from the area’s swampy soils) that has survived in the far-south neighborhood known as Xochilmilco once stretched all the way to the Centro. To this day, the...
Dr. Lavista 189, Doctores, Cuauhtémoc, 06720 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The concierge at the hotel was skeptical. The cab driver was amused and skeptical. Lucha libre, or Mexican wrestling, is clearly an unsophisticated embarrassment, tantamount to telling a visitor to the U.S. to...
Londres 247, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The cobalt-blue-and-brick-red residence where now-legendary Mexican visual artist Frida Kahlo grew up—and at times lived with husband Diego Rivera—is one of the city’s most consistently packed attractions; buying tickets in...
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
S/N, Balderas, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06040 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
La Ciudadela has been the go-to market for handcrafts for nearly 50 years, and it features crafts and handmade objects from all over Mexico. Expect to find everything from textiles (blankets, tablecloths, and hand-embroidered clothing) to...
Fray Servando Teresa de Mier 419, Merced Balbuena, 15810 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
It's been said you can find anything in Mexico City, as long as you know where to look for it, and if the "it" you're looking for is strange, dark, or even, perhaps, otherworldly, you might just find it at Mercado de Sonora. This market is also...
Calle Juan Aldama, Buenavista, 06350 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Saturday tianguis is a Mexico City tradition, and many neighborhoods have one of these open-air flea markets, where vendors peddle everything from rare books, maps, and postcards to locally made T-shirts, vintage jewelry, and art. One popular...
Calle Colima, Hab Valle Ceylan, 54150 Tlalnepantla, Méx., Mexico
Twice a year, galleries, restaurants, cultural organizations, and retail businesses in the artsy neighborhoods of Roma and Condesa gather together to host a community "cultural corridor." The event, known as El Corredor Cultural Roma Condesa, is...
Plaza de la Constitución, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Its massive size, centrality to daily life in the capital, and easy accessibility (a Metro station opens up right onto the plaza) makes the Zócalo an ideal place for large-scale temporary exhibits. The government hosts occasional exhibits...
Av Nuevo León 66, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico doesn't lack exceptional domestic wines—in fact, if you love wine, make it a priority to search out a bottle or two from Baja California—but if you're looking for a little bubbly, this xampañeria might fit the bill. The spot is trendy, the...
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
A few years ago, Bósforo was a nondescript bar in the capital's Centro Histórico (Historic Center) neighborhood. Its decor was nothing to write home about; in fact, it was so dark it was hard to make out whether there was any decor...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
As is the case with many hotels in the Tulum section of Riviera Maya, Casa de las Olas shies away from the “luxe” label, preferring to promote itself as a simple, eco-friendly retreat where intimate spaces and five-star service are...
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km.10, Zona Hotelera, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
This small gem lends credence to the adage that good things do indeed come in small packages. Located minutes from some of the Mexico's important archaeological sites, the hotel houses 20 luxurious suites tucked into a premier location between the...
Km 4.5, Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila, Zona Costera Tulum, 77780 Mexico, Q.R., Mexico
Papaya Playa Project, in keeping with its natural surroundings, is low-key and laid-back. Opened in 2011, the hotel's founders conceived of the property as a place where “like-minded creatives” could slow down and connect with one...
Carretera Tulum-Boca Paila Km 5, Region 01 Mz 01 lote 52, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Zamas is known for it's prime location, great food & staff & comfortable accommodations. They are happy to help guests get the most out of their stay in Tulum & I have yet to have anyone stay here who did not love it !!
Carretera Tulum Boca Paila Km 7, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
At the CoCo Tulum hotel I have experienced a sort of peace I have never come across at any other beach hotel. The property was full of guests, but I had my own private Cabana on a part of the beach that is very secluded. This place was magical....
If you are in search of flawless Mexican cuisine prepared with perfectly fresh ingredients, there’s no need to venture outside Rosewood Mayakoba. If you are, however, on your way to or from the Sian Ka’an biosphere or visiting Tulum for a morning,...
Av Tulum / Orion, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Just south of the famous ruins, El Paraiso beach club is set on arguably the most beautiful stretch of sand on the the entire coast, if not the whole world. There is a charge for sun beds, with several options available.
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Unnamed Rd, Quintana Roo, Mexico
There’s a quiet fish shack tucked away in Soliman Bay, 15 minutes north of Casa de las Olas, known by locals as Chamico’s. The idyllic setting seems almost too good to be true. The cerulean blue waters sparkle from the light of the sun, and picnic...
Quintana Roo 109, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
We decided to visit the Gran Cenote outside of Tulum and were expecting to swim with turtles and fish. While there were a few pet turtles and goldfish, the only real wildlife were bats that hang up in the cave openings. The Gran Cenote is more...
