Av. Río Churubusco 410, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

The Coyoacan neighborhood is well known for Frida Kahlo's Casa Azul—totally worth the trip—but poor Leon Trotsky doesn't seem to get much attention. He was murdered here, an ice pick to the head, and his heavily fortified house is fascinating to...