Mesmorizing Sunsets
Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
My favorite sunsets from around the world... dusk is always a special time of day!
Save Place
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
Save Place
Jl. Uluwatu No.Desa, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
I'll be honest, you are going to find mixed reviews from travelers about visiting the Uluwatu Temple on the southern tip of Bali. People are going to complain about the thieving monkeys (for good reason), the lack of luster offered by the temple,...
Save Place
Salt Cay, The Bahamas
When I'm traveling I hate gimmicks and touristy stuff. I usually skip the guided tours and shun the offers to be toured around to the best spots for the day. I like to explore on my own. When I found myself in the Bahamas for a company trip it was...
Save Place
Pupukea, HI 96712, USA
Intuition would tell you that the sun always sets in the west, but on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the sun sets on the North Shore. In reality the area referred to as the "North Shore" is located more toward the western part of the island. The best...
Save Place
Some call it an eyesore and for others it was a curse, but the shipwrecked River Princess as been beached on the shore of Candolim Beach of Goa, India by a tsunami for more than 10years now. The ship was a curse to every shop owner and...
Save Place
Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
Save Place
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Completed in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While...
Save Place
La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Save Place
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Save Place
Access Lane To Caalan Beach, El Nido, 5313 Palawan, Philippines
One of the top spots to watch the sun set behind the islands that make up the Bacuit Archipelago, Cadlao Resort is also one of El Nido's most enticing resorts. Most of the 25 rooms offer views of El Nido Bay or the South China Sea--but, for...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25