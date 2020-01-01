Mendoza
Collected by Samantha Ceppos
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 282, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Ph Bar, which stands for Public House, is a local watering hole attached to Hostel Damajuana on Mendoza's main drag, Aristides. It has a buzzy atmosphere and a nice balance between locals and travelers. Grab a seat on their patio or at one of the...
Italia 5829, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
Dantesco prides itself on a guest's sinfully indulgent gastronomic experience. They promise to have you lusting after their delicious wines and greedy for their mouthwatering menu of fresh cheeses, oven baked rabbit, and stewed osso buco. You’ll...
Belgrano 1069, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Vanina Chimeno is the chef behind Maria Antonieta, a restaurant where she cooks what she likes to eat. She’s the partner of Argentina's famous chef Francis Mallmann and worked for many years in his renowned restaurant 1884. She aims for simplicity...
Viamonte, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza. The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called...
Monte Líbano 1025, M5509 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
A five-minute walk from Chacras de Coria’s central plaza, you’ll find Clos de Chacras, a charming historic winery that has been delicately restored. Owned by a winemaking family whose ancestors emigrated from Switzerland in the late 1800s, Clos de...
Mendoza Province, Argentina
Make time to stop at the boutique winery La Azul for a tour with the winemaker and lunch at their parrilla-style restaurant right next door. You’ll enjoy the hospitable service, gourmet cuisine, and spectacular views. Pair your meal with a bottle...
Sarmiento 799, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Argentines are much like the Italians in that they take their gelato very seriously. They consume lots of it all year round, but in the summer consumption skyrockets. Families, couples and friends need no excuse to enjoy an “helado” at the ice...
Av Villanueva Arístides 287, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Palenque is a classic where locals and tourists can both be found sipping wine from “pinguino” carafes—vessels historically used by Argentine gauchos nicknamed for their distinct penguin shape. El Palenque is fashioned after an old-time “...
Manuel A. Saez 567, Mendoza, Argentina
Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in...
Av. Sarmiento 784, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Cachitas knows how to mix a killer cocktail. It's got retro style with an international crowd. The space is intimate and well-designed with sidewalk seating. Try the Passionfruit Mojito and the Espresso Martini. Av. Sarmiento 784; +54 261...
M5500EPA, Av. Arístides Villanueva 527-561, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Por Aca is a popular local hangout on Aristides that's all about rock and roll. It fills up around 1:30 AM, when partrons are allowed to start smoking cigarettes. You can dance among the throngs of partiers until 6:00 AM. Tuesdays and Wednesdays,...
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Av. Sarmiento, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
La Peatonal is a four block pedestrian street that starts at Plaza Indpendencia and transforms into Calle Sarmiento. Restaurants, cafes and bars all have outdoor seating tucked under the shade of Mendoza’s leafy trees. Clothing boutiques,...
Av. San Martín 2020, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
La Alameda is a seven-block historic pedestrian walk shaded by leafy cottonwood trees. It's a melting pot of culture showcasing Mendoza’s vibrant history. An extension of Mendoza’s main thoroughfare, Calle San Martin, La Alameda has been an...
Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina
If you only visit one plaza while you are in Mendoza, this is the gem to see. It’s constructed like a typical Spanish plaza with a central fountain with a monument of San Juan representing Argentina’s patriotic Spanish roots. Its beautiful ceramic...
Av. de Accesso E 1360, M5519 Mendoza, Argentina
Bodega Los Toneles is a meticulously restored winery located in downtown Mendoza, just three minutes from the city center. The restoration was so faithful to its original 1920s architecture that it has been declared a Cultural Heritage site of...
9 de Julio 500, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza offers free guided visits to the Terraza Jardin Mirador, which is City Hall’s rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city. You can visit anytime during business hours for a unique vantage point of the city and Andes skyline. The city...
General Manuel Belgrano 1188, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with...
Av San Martín S/n, Mendoza, Argentina
Bonafide is a classic Argentine café whose roots reach back to 1917 in Buenos Aires. The name stands for “good faith” to reflect his family’s history in the coffee business and a symbol of trust for his clients. They also sell “Bocaditos” (sweet...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 537, M5500EPA Mendoza, Argentina
This hip boutique on Aristides, part bookstore and part clothing and home-décor retailer, subliminally screams Brooklyn cool. The owner of Cosset is a culture vulture who also runs a production company called Musik+Arte with a renowned Mendocenean...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 180, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Vero Gift is an enchanting gift shop on Aristides selling handmade soaps, aromatic lotions, scented oils, and beautifully bundled toiletries. It’s the perfect place to find a thank you gift, presents to take home (La Pasionaria products are a...
Avenida Villanueva Arístides 142-144, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Bianco & Nero is a chocolaterie and ice cream shop that was established in Mendoza in 1992. It’s like stepping into a scene of Charlie and the Chocolate factory with over 220 different kinds of sweet treats that you’ll want to melt in your mouth....
Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Entra y Flipa, which translates to “enter and flip out” is a trendy clothing boutique on Aristides selling popular Argentine brands like Ay not dead, Maria Cher, Cora Groppo, and Retink. There is a fashionable selection of casual and evening women...
Av. Arístides Villanueva 153, M5500EOS Mendoza, Argentina
Antares is an artisanal beer company started by three friends from Mar de Plata, Argentina, in the 90s. They first learned about homebrewing from a Californian on a post-college trip to Florida. A few years later the three started brewing...
583, Olascoaga, Mendoza, Provincia de Mendoza, Argentina
Parapithecus Evolution Bar (named after an extinct primate) is a two-story bar and nightclub with bar food and live music on select nights. The upstairs has an outdoor section overlooking Aristides when you need to come up for some air. This place...
Coronel Rodriguez 737, Mendoza, Argentina
Cloter is a hip Argentine brand for pretty young things (think H&M and Forever 21) with trendy prints, sexy cuts and fashionable basics. You can add a touch of Latin flair to your wardrobe. Arístides Villanueva 129; +54 261 429 6997
Av. Boulogne Sur Mer 788, M5500CUD Mendoza, Argentina
El Patio de Jesus Maria is a local favorite. It’s is named after the owner who opened the restaurant in Cordoba ten years ago and later moved it to Mendoza. It's a typical Argentine parrilla, which is a typical Mendocenean style of cooking meat...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Pedro Rosell, Mendoza’s Don of sparkling wines, will teach you how to make his signature “espumante” in his winery Cruzat. A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes sources from select vineyards in the Uco Valley and Lujan, Rosell uses the...
