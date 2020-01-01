Mendoza
Collected by Teresa Frick
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
Rivadavia 234, 5500, Mendoza, Ciudad, Mendoza, Argentina
Horseback riding in Mendoza's scenic pedemonte (foothills) is a wonderful way to soak up Mendoza's mountainous scenery and fresh air. Kahuak Adventures offers half and full-day tours. .
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
A 75-minute drive south of downtown Mendoza lies the province’s burgeoning wine destination—the Uco Valley. Composed of three subregions—Tupungato, Tunuyan, and San Carlos—the Uco Valley is a 45-mile long strip of land sitting 3,000–5,000 feet...
Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
Finca de Las Lechuzas specializes in horseback winery tours through the scenic vineyards of Agrelo in Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza. You can choose a morning, afternoon, or evening ride with a gaucho guide. The tours take you through the stunning...
Ruta de Los Patos, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
A refined yet rustic restaurant and guesthouse nestled into the rural landscape of Mendoza’s Uco Valley, Finca Blousson is a hidden treasure for wine lovers seeking life’s simplest pleasures. Pair the Bistro’s blend of Argentine and French...
Cordon del Plata, Mendoza, Argentina
Paso de la Carrera is a high valley located southwest of downtown Mendoza. Rising 6,400 feet above sea level, the area offers beautiful landscape views. Paso de la Carrera is known for its agriculture and cattle breeding. In the summer, you can...
Laguna del Diamante, Mendoza Province, Argentina
One of the most beautiful natural lakes in Mendoza is hidden in San Carlos. The provincial reserve "Laguna del Diamante" is 10,600 feet above sea level with a view of the towering Maipo Volcano. Its name comes from the volcano's diamond-shape...
Jump off Cerro Arco and soar like a condor over Mendoza. Several tour agencies offer paragliding trips that range from 20-30 minutes of air flight. You'll be strapped to a certified instructor 5,000 feet over Mendoza with breathtaking views of the...
Av. Las Heras, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Las Heras isn't Mendoza's most picturesque of avenues, but it's replete with leather shops and souvenir stores selling chotchkies and trinkets. You can pop in and out of the stores until you find something you like. Cueros Armados is worth...
Villanueva 282, Mendoza, Argentina
Damajuana Hostel is considered one of the best hostels in Mendoza and enjoys a prime location in Aristides. The hostel occupies a restored colonial home with hardwood floors and beautiful wooden windows. The common room leads onto a manicured back...
Amigorena 86, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
When you want a solid adrenaline rush, choose from the bevy of adventures Argentina Rafting provides. Rafting, rappelling, rock climbing, trekking, paragliding, ziplining, sky diving, kayaking and mountain biking are just some of the blood-rushing...
