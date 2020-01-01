Where are you going?
Memorable Rooms

Collected by Julia Cosgrove , AFAR Staff
Distinctive places to stay
The NoMad Hotel

1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001, USA
Set in a historic Beaux-Arts building, The NoMad exudes European sophistication while maintaining a distinct New York edge. Located in the changing north of Madison Square Park neighborhood, this design-centric property opened its doors in 2012....
The Wythe

79 N 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
A five-year restoration and renovation project transformed a factory on the Williamsburg waterfront, originally built in 1901, into the stylish but laid-back Wythe Hotel. This property has a distinct Brooklyn stamp, from the Brooklyn-made...
Ace Hotel New York

20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New...
Gramercy Park Hotel

2 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
When hotelier Ian Schrager took over this landmark property in 2006, he brought in artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel to oversee the decor. The result is as sexy and provocative as you’d expect. In the lobby, red velvet curtains and...
Devi Garh

Southern Asia
An ornate facade conceals a minimalist hideaway where sleek guest rooms feature marble tubs and shimmering walls inlaid with semiprecious stones. Survey your kingdom on a camel safari or indulge in a spa treatment at India’s only L’Occitane...
La Mamounia

El Moukef, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s legendary La Mamounia, which dates back to the 12th century, reopened in 2009 after a meticulous three-year renovation by noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Step behind its fabled doors and a sensory feast...
Tcherassi Hotel and Spa

Loma de Marion, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
The seven-room Tcherassi Hotel and Spa is an ode to modernism set in a renovated 250-year-old mansion. Colombian-born fashion designer Silvia Tcherassi named each room after a fancy fabric (the trilevel penthouse is called the Gazar). After a...
Scandic Hotel Paasi

Paasivuorenkatu 5 B, 00530 Helsinki, Finland
The Scandic Paasi hotel opened this summer on a handsome waterfront boulevard north of downtown. One building’s white-tile exterior is strikingly futuristic. Inside, some rooms draw inspiration from the circus, with zebra-stripe upholstery and...
Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Set on cliffs above the Indian Ocean, this posh resort is made up of 59 spacious villas that blend local stone and wood with Bulgari-made fabrics. It’s a luxurious combination of contemporary Italian design and Balinese traditional architecture. ...
The Ranch at Rock Creek

79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858, USA
The owner of The Ranch at Rock Creek searched the American West for 20 years to find the perfect ranch and found it in one of Montana’s most pristine valleys. The Ranch offers year-round vacations on an authentic 19th century homestead,...
Ames Hotel

1 Court St, Boston, MA 02108, USA
Modern and spare, the design of the Ames hotel in central Boston is in sharp contrast to the bricks and steeples of the surrounding neighborhood. The location can't be beat, and the staff is attentive and helpful.
