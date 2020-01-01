melbourne
Collected by Vincent Seah
55/57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065, Australia
As if Cumulus Inc. and Golden Fields wasn't enough, Andrew McConnell's Cutler & Co does the chef's same extraordinary things with perfect produce. They've given new life to a former metalworks factory, with cement columns and exposed brickwork...
Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Melbourne’s market culture is obviously very much alive and, in the case of Queen Victoria Market, has been since the 1870s.
Food stalls to try: Börek; Bratwurst Shop & Co.; American Doughnut Kitchen; Gozleme Turkish Café; Le...
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
31 Tattersalls Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
This three-floor, indoor-outdoor place is a fun spot to while away a day or an evening in the company of friends. They offer a full list of hotdogs of various kinds, a wide selection of booze, and music on vinyl.
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
