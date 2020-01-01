Melbourne
Collected by Jason Gerdes
180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Melbourne’s market culture is obviously very much alive and, in the case of Queen Victoria Market, has been since the 1870s.
Food stalls to try: Börek; Bratwurst Shop & Co.; American Doughnut Kitchen; Gozleme Turkish Café; Le...
100 Birdwood Ave, Melbourne VIC 3004, Australia
When you need a break from all the laneways and urbanscapes, head to the sprawling Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria. Here, 93 acres of landscaped gardens feature more than 10,000 species of native and exotic flora species. On sunny days, locals tend...
Block Arcade, 282 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
This 19th-century shopping arcade is jaw-droppingly beautiful, with mosaic-tile flooring, majestic decorative arches and a glass-canopied ceiling. It’s filled with interesting boutiques and cafés, including the Hopetoun Tea Rooms, with its famous...
