Melbourne
1 Cathedral Pl, East Melbourne VIC 3002, Australia
The Gothic style architecture of the St Patricks Cathedral in Melbourne gives it an irresistible allure. Its tall spires often let us know that we were walking in the right direction when returning to our home-stay in Fitzroy after visiting the...
9 Hosier Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Aerosol-wielding artistsfrom around the world have lefttheir mark on Melbourne. HosierLane, declared a “graffiti tolerancezone” by the city council, containsthe area’s densest collectionof spray-painted masterpieces. —Chris Baty This appeared in...
125 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
One of the best places to enjoy Thai food in Melbourne is Chin Chin, which also serves local wines (they have Old World wine options, too). Chin Chin doesn't take reservations, but there are plenty of places to wet your whistle (or change your...
180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia
Stroll the laneways or visit one of the many museums; Melbourne is the city for art lovers. The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is Melbourne’s most well-known art gallery. It has a free permanent collection and regularly hosts major...
Pedestrian Bridge Melbourne, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is a fun place to relax, have some beers, and shoot the breeze with friends on a sunny day. It's just south of the Finders St. Station and north of Southgate. We happened to discover it on Christmas Day and enjoyed ourselves immensely with...
Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
No matter the time of day Federation Square buzzes with people enjoying the space, constantly voted one of the ugliest buildings ever. During any typical week you can find festivals, sporting events broadcast on the big screens, people wandering...
Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
This is the preferred way from Flinders Station on the north side of the river over to the Crown Complex on the south. As soon as you get to the south side, there is a bike rack on your left with Melbourne Ride Share bikes. It's a good place to...
Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia
Melbourne’s market culture is obviously very much alive and, in the case of Queen Victoria Market, has been since the 1870s.
Food stalls to try: Börek; Bratwurst Shop & Co.; American Doughnut Kitchen; Gozleme Turkish Café; Le...
When people find out you are an avid traveler they will often ask, "what is your favorite place?" or "what is the best place you have ever been?". This is a tough question for those that travel from continent to continent and it is also quite...
