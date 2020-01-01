Mekong Cruise
Collected by Beth hall
10 Đặng Tất, Tân Định, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Recalling Saigon's past, Cuc Gach Quan offers fine Vietnamese fare in a cozy setting that re-creates the home of the owner’s grandmother—a French-colonial house with worn, wood-plank floors; retro furnishings; warm lighting; and a...
141 Nguyễn Huệ, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
The Rex Hotel remains the most historic hotel in District 1. It’s undergone massive renovations since its heyday as a hangout for journalists during the war, including the addition of a luxury ground floor filled with pricey shopping. Skip that...
Can Tho, Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam
With the Mekong Delta sending out a web of rivers and tributaries throughout southern Vietnam, many of the best routes for commerce are on the water. One of the largest floating markets is near the city of Can Tho. You must wake up early to see...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Chợ, Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
Jackfruit and dragonfruit on display at a fruit stand in Banh Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
I watched as the streets flooded rapidly and the Vietnamese locals didn’t skip a beat. Rain doesn’t stop them – and it shouldn’t stop you. I often get people who tell me they are skipping a country in Southeast Asia because...
Reading from the airline magazine as we flew in from Bangkok, we were surprised to learn that Siem Reap, Cambodia is currently in the process of turning into a quasi-bohemian haven for designers and artists from all over the world! The price of...
#39 Street 240, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12207, Cambodia
Located near the Royal Palace, Street 240 offers some of the city’s best shopping. 1. ARTILLERY A cafe, gallery, and shop, Artillery sells clothing, textiles, and accessories from independent labels such as Push Pull Cambodia, above. The modern...
26 Lê Thị Riêng, P, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam
You want to find the best banh mi in Saigon - then go where the lines is. There was a huge line at Huynh Hoa on Le Thi Rieng street. It was a little hole in the wall shop, but the stand was packed with locals pulling up on their bike and getting...
03 Hoàng Diệu Thị Xã Hội An, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
I showed the picture on my phone to fruit vendor at the Hoi An market early in the morning. Her once stern face softened and she soon sprung to life eager to help me find the Banh Mi shop in the picture. She drew me maps, and practically walked me...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
Mount Kulen, Phnom Kulen in Khmer, is a rugged mountain plateau northeast of Siem Reap that makes a great day trip any time of year, however, I love to visit during the monsoon. Most visitors to Kulen see the River of a Thousand Lingas, the...
