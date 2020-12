Flash Parker, a photographer and AFAR Ambassador, has a remarkable ability to capture images of locals. In this case, we are talking about four-legged residents and the occasional winged one as well. We gave Flash the new Tamron 16-300mm All-In-One Zoom lens and asked him to share his experiences photographing wildlife. Whether you are headed on an African safari, to a Western ranch, or simply a big-city park, Flash’s tips will assure that you also return with some wild images.