Mediterranean
Collected by Amy Tran
Platja Portlligat, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
After falling in love with Salvador Dali at his museum in Figueres, we caught one of three buses out to the cliffside town of Cadaques where you can get to know Dali a bit more intimately by touring his house. Full of odds and ends, including mini...
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
The Balearic Island of Ibiza is a bustling smorgasbord of disco clubs, shopping markets, and ethnic restaurants juxtaposed with striking vistas, quiet beaches, and dinner music perfectly timed with the sunsets. After several nights of jam packed...
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
Carrer de l'Albereda, 7, 17004 Girona, Spain
A deconstructed Spanish tortilla. A fried aubergine. A selection of cured meats that would please any palate. Olives whose essence fill up the whole room. And not to forget the wine pairings. That is the kind of experience you'll have at Divinum,...
403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
Kalkan Mahallesi, İskele Sk., 07960 Kaş/Antalya, Turkey
Stylish, secluded Likya Gardens is a hideaway amid the cliffs of Kalkan, a humble old fishing town on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and a patio set on stilts, offering views of a crystal-blue bay and brightly...
Carrer de la Missió, 7A, 07003 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Illes Balears, Spain
The quintessential art lovers' hideaway on a quiet side street in the old town of Palma is Hotel Convent de la Missió, a 14-room gem. The owners, who are avid art collectors, transformed a 17th-century monastery and added a hammam, Japanese roof...
La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
As you enter Barcelona's famous Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria from La Rambla, one of the first stalls you encounter is Tocineria Marcos, purveyors of Iberico ham and a stunning array of other cured, cooked, and fresh meats. It's just one of...
