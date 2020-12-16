Mayan Paradise - The Yucatan Peninsula
Collected by Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert
Carretera Merida-Campeche Km. 78, 97890 Uxmal, Yuc., Mexico
Overshadowed by its larger and more well-known cousins, Palenque and Chichén-Itzá, Uxmal ("Oosh-mahl") is the ruins of an ancient Maya city located near present-day Campeche. In its heyday, Uxmal was one of the largest cities of the...
Ik Kil, Yucatan, Mexico
Are you kidding me? 150 feet deep AND the opening to miles of underground caverns? And you want me to jump in? If it isn't the 30 foot drop that gets you, its the inky blackness below or the who-knows-what that's living down there. You see, the...
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Carretera Cancún -Tulum Km 282, Puerto Juarez, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The Riviera Maya’s most beautifully styled adventure park begins with a reception area inside a natural cave. Tours here include Latin America’s highest zip lines over the tropical forest, amphibious vehicles you drive through caves...
Km.12.5, Blvd. Kukulcan Lt 18, El Rey, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Enjoy these stunning oceanview and beachside cabanas at The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort, a seaside resort in Cancun, Mexico. Enjoy the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean, a sweet haven for the sun-seekers. A perfect place to soak under the...
Carretera a Punta Sam Km 5.2 Manzana 9 Lote 3 SM 2, Zona Continental de Isla Mujeres, 77440 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located in Cancun, Mexico is an unlikely resort. Unlikely because while it features many of the qualities that draw people to Mexico in the first place, beaches and luxury accommodations, the hotel also features an adventure travel component....
Bloulevard Kukulcan, Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 6.5 Zona Hotelera, Kukulcan Boulevard, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Unless you have a tough time finding your sea legs, chartering a private sailboat can be a romantic and memorable experience while you're visiting Cancun. A number of companies offer catamarans, yachts, and sailboats for private excursions; sunset...
From May to September, one of the most exciting activities throughout the area, is swimming with whale sharks. Measuring up to 40 ft. and weighing up to 15 tons, they are drawn to these waters to feed on plankton, providing an opportunity for...
