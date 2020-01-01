Mauritius
Chamarel, Mauritius
Nowhere in the world can one find sand of the sort that appears as if by magic, seeping out of the earth and turning the topography into rainbow waves, like at Chamarel in Mauritius. It's reported to be truly one-of-a-kind in the most explicit...
Pamplemousses, Mauritius
Walking in feels like, pardon the obvious cliché, walking back in time. Elegant women in colorful saris stroll arm in arm down long, shaded boulevards. Men in linen suits actually relax by leaning against ancient palm trees. Benches are claimed by...
Coastal Road, Quatre Cocos 742CU001, Mauritius
We don't write hotel reviews very often, but every once in a while we stumble upon an exceptional gem and feel compelled to share it. Lux* Belle Mare is one of those hotels. This five star resort is located on a gorgeous beach on the eastern coast...
This small beachside hut may not seem like a dining destination, but don’t be fooled by its humble appearance. Located just off the water, Cabane du Filao serves the freshest seafood caught the same day right in the Indian Ocean. Run by a couple...
Riche Terre Road, Port Louis, Mauritius
The oasis-themed Riche Terre Mall just off the M2 highway features 50 stores and 25 dining spots. Shops range from factory outlets to designer brands. You’ll find such local outposts as Oneye—named for a popular surf destination in Mauritius—which...
Mon Repos, A2, Pamplemousses, Mauritius
A quick drive from the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens, Chez Tante Athalie prepares memorable Creole cuisine in an idyllic setting. The restaurant only offers lunch, served Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Whether you order...
On Port Louis’s waterfront, Beer & Spice beckons with local brews and an idyllic outdoor terrace. Stop by for a pint of Phoenix—produced at the largest brewery in Mauritius—and a seafood snack like fish fritters or crispy calamari. The drinks list...
When you’re ready to “treat yo’ self,” make a reservation at Le Courtyard Restaurant in Port Louis. This fine-dining spot serves French fare with a Mauritian twist. On the menu you’ll find fish grilled with tandoori spices, salmon and scallop...
Mammamia Che Gelato serves the coolest treats in Mauritius. The shop offers a number of traditional gelato flavors that you can get in a cup or a waffle cone. There’s also a selection of ice cream bars and superb sundaes. If you’re not feeling...
