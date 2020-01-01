Maui, HI
Collected by Carly Kiss
Wailea, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753, USA
The Wailea Ocean Walk is one of the most beautiful spots to watch the sunset in Maui. I like to run the walkway just as the sun is setting. The one-and-a-half mile path goes past fancy resorts like the Four Seasons and Grand Wailea. The hotels...
Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
1285 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the mid-1800s, as Maui's sugar industry flourished, it became apparent that more laborers would be needed to meet the demand for sugar. To solve the shortage, thousands of immigrants from across the Pacific were brought to work in the fields....
Hāmoa Beach, Hawaii 96713, USA
Mark Twain and James A. Michener both sang the praises of Hamoa Beach and its isolated beauty. Sandy, sheltered, and lined with palm trees, this remote stretch of shoreline on Maui’s eastern tip is arguably the island’s best beach....
Kāʻanapali Beachwalk, Hawaii, USA
From the moment you first pop up on a surfboard—and realize you're standing on a wave—it's immediately apparent why the sport of surfing is such an addictive and popular pursuit. In Ancient Hawaii, surfing was reserved exclusively for royalty and...
207 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Maui has a way of creating moments you wish could be frozen in time—isolated, perfect snippets of reality that you pray will never end. Here, in the waters off Kaʽanapali, as a rainbow arcs over rugged valleys, and the sweet melody of Hawaiian...
Go for a swim at ‘O‘heo Gulch, just past the town of Hana near mile marker 42, then stop by this nearby farm stand (above). Strawberry papayas and lettuces from the 13-acre plot of land show up in baked goods, picked- to-order salads, and...
Kupu Pl, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Kupu Maui, a roving farm-to-table pop-up restaurant, hosts communal meals for up to 60 people at farms and other al fresco locations. Chefs prepare a multicourse dinner from island ingredients and donate the proceeds to charity. Tickets sell out...
