Collected by Kristin Clark
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
1 Cameron Way, Kahului, HI 96732, USA
Maui Arts & Cultural Center (known locally as MACC) hosts film festivals, exhibitions, and concerts throughout its 16-acre complex. Events range from performances by such Grammy Award–winning acts as Los Lonely Boys (January 24) to a design...
Hana Hwy, Hawaii, USA
The famous Hana Highway. This loop around the eastern side of Maui is truly spectacular. There are many reasons to pull over and just look around. From the waterfalls, the beaches, and jungle, this spot might have been my favorite. It was a one...
Hāmoa Beach, Hawaii 96713, USA
Mark Twain and James A. Michener both sang the praises of Hamoa Beach and its isolated beauty. Sandy, sheltered, and lined with palm trees, this remote stretch of shoreline on Maui’s eastern tip is arguably the island’s best beach....
Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Hana, HI 96713, USA
The Road to Hana is one of Maui's most famous attractions-- and it's no wonder, with its lush jungle vegetation and over 400 hairpin curves that follow this winding ocean road. Hana is true paradise, marked by its black and red sand beaches and...
