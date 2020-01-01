Maui
Collected by Jerry
4946 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
[Dragon's Teeth is near a sacred and ancient burial ground. If you go to this area, please respect the locals and the burial ground]. The geological sites in Maui are fascinating...so many different things to see on such a small island. We walked...
Wailea, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753, USA
The Wailea Ocean Walk is one of the most beautiful spots to watch the sunset in Maui. I like to run the walkway just as the sun is setting. The one-and-a-half mile path goes past fancy resorts like the Four Seasons and Grand Wailea. The hotels...
Poelua Bay HI 96793, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA
Located on Maui’s northern tip, the Nakalele Blowhole is known for its watery explosions, which often shoot nearly 100 feet in the air. To reach the blowhole, you need to hike up a long incline from the road, so wear sensible shoes and go at...
Kāʻanapali Beachwalk, Hawaii, USA
From the moment you first pop up on a surfboard—and realize you're standing on a wave—it's immediately apparent why the sport of surfing is such an addictive and popular pursuit. In Ancient Hawaii, surfing was reserved exclusively for royalty and...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
Kapalua Coastal Trail, Kapalua, HI 96761, USA
Kapalua Coastal Trail in Maui is one of my favorite and most accessible hikes. Stacks of sharp, twisted lava crags at Hawea Point and Makaluapuna Point (also known as “Dragon’s Teeth”) that resemble a fantasy landscape from Game...
Not many visitors stop in Olowalu. This small waypoint between Maʽalaea and Lahaina is best known for the snorkeling at Mile Marker 14. The next largest draws are Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop and a stand that sells smoothies and fruit juices. What...
