Collected by Jason Case
3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Cute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone. The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from...
Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
Keanae Rd, Hawaii 96708, USA
The world-famous Road to Hana hugs a jagged black lava shore. Just past mile marker 16 lies the Keanae Peninsula, where visitors can explore a traditional village, a stone church from 1856, and vast taro fields. The peninsula itself was formed by...
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
1100 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
In Maui's Upland country on the slopes of Haleakala is the Alii Kula Lavender Farm, a great spot for an adventurous morning or afternoon among the clouds. There are a dozen varieties of lavender harvested through out the year as well as a...
Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
Kihei, HI 96753, USA
Late afternoon, after the sun has lost its intensity, is the perfect time to visit La Perouse Bay in southern Maui. Drive past the Wailea resorts until the road ends at the bay. Hike and watch sun set along the ruins and lava fields – remnants of...
651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
555 Kaukahi St Wailea, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
Perched 300 feet above the Pacific on 15 verdant acres, Hotel Wailea is a former members’ club that still feels like a hidden enclave of cool. In 2014, new owners invested $15 million in a redesign that left 72 one-bedroom suites with white...
Bay Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
A marine sanctuary in northwest Maui, Honolua Bay delights snorkelers and surfers alike. The right side of the bay boasts dense, showstopping coral that attracts vibrant fish, while the shallower left-hand side features lava caves, archways, and...
5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
When eating at the Sea House Restaurant, it's hard to decide what is actually better: the view of Molokaʽi across the water, or the Molokaʽi sweet potatoes used in the frittata. Either way, both combine for a memorable breakfast on the island's...
345 Keawe St # 304, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Poke (pronounced POH-kay) is not only a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, it's also a favorite of diners needing a meal on the run. These bite-sized chunks of raw fish are seasoned with everything from soy sauce to seaweed, and you won't find a luau or...
