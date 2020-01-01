Where are you going?
Maui 2015

Collected by Grace Hwang
Mama’s Fish House

799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Fleetwood’s on Front St.

744 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Fleetwood Mac front man Mick Fleetwood is behind this bar and restaurant, located on a third-floor rooftop in Lahaina. Here, guests sip drinks under beige umbrellas while taking in views of the dreamy blue Pacific. To pair with award-winning...
Local Boys Shave Ice West Maui

624 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the native Hawaiian language, the word "Lahaina" literally translates as "cruel, merciless sun." Given the name, it should come as little surprise that not only is Lahaina the hottest place on the island, but it can be five degrees warmer than...
Aloha Mixed Plate

1285 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the mid-1800s, as Maui's sugar industry flourished, it became apparent that more laborers would be needed to meet the demand for sugar. To solve the shortage, thousands of immigrants from across the Pacific were brought to work in the fields....
Cool Cat Cafe

658 Front St #160, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Front Street, Lahaina, is home to two famous burger joints. One has an oceanfront location and the name of a Jimmy Buffet song, and the other simply has the island's best burgers. While there's no denying the popularity of famously-named...
Choice Health Bar

1087 Limahana Pl, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Much more than just a restaurant or smoothie stop, Choice Health Bar is a culinary fusion of food, lifestyle, and positivity. This small restaurant in the Lahaina industrial park serves fresh kale salads and heaping acai bowls. The place is a...
Laulima Farm Stand

Go for a swim at ‘O‘heo Gulch, just past the town of Hana near mile marker 42, then stop by this nearby farm stand (above). Strawberry papayas and lettuces from the 13-acre plot of land show up in baked goods, picked- to-order salads, and...
O'o Farm

651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
MauiGrown Coffee

277 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Though it may seem like trivia, Hawaii is the only place in the United States that commercially harvests coffee. For years, Kona coffee from the Big Island of Hawaii has been a staple of Hawaii's bean scene, but in recent years, coffee has spread...
Foodland Farms

345 Keawe St # 304, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Poke (pronounced POH-kay) is not only a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, it's also a favorite of diners needing a meal on the run. These bite-sized chunks of raw fish are seasoned with everything from soy sauce to seaweed, and you won't find a luau or...
Waimoku Falls

Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
