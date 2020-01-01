Where are you going?
Maui 2015

Collected by Heidi Saari
Waimoku Falls

Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
Haleakala National Park

Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
Keanae Peninsula

Keanae Rd, Hawaii 96708, USA
The world-famous Road to Hana hugs a jagged black lava shore. Just past mile marker 16 lies the Keanae Peninsula, where visitors can explore a traditional village, a stone church from 1856, and vast taro fields. The peninsula itself was formed by...
Waianapanapa State Park

Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
Mama’s Fish House

799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779, USA
Foodies from all over flock to Mama’s Fish House for ocean-to-plate dishes in a postcard-perfect setting. At this tiki bar meets restaurant, the fish is delivered daily by local anglers and many dishes showcase regional ingredients like Maui...
Leilani’s on the Beach

2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40...
Cool Cat Cafe

658 Front St #160, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Front Street, Lahaina, is home to two famous burger joints. One has an oceanfront location and the name of a Jimmy Buffet song, and the other simply has the island's best burgers. While there's no denying the popularity of famously-named...
Local Boys Shave Ice West Maui

624 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the native Hawaiian language, the word "Lahaina" literally translates as "cruel, merciless sun." Given the name, it should come as little surprise that not only is Lahaina the hottest place on the island, but it can be five degrees warmer than...
MauiGrown Coffee

277 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Though it may seem like trivia, Hawaii is the only place in the United States that commercially harvests coffee. For years, Kona coffee from the Big Island of Hawaii has been a staple of Hawaii's bean scene, but in recent years, coffee has spread...
Lahaina-Kaanapali Sugar Cane Train

17 Kaka'alaneo Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
From 1862 to 1999, sugar was the dominant agricultural crop in Maui, blanketing the western slopes. At the peak of production for Pioneer Mill, over 5,000 acres of flowing green fields produced 45,000 tons of sugar. In order to move all the burned...
Fleetwood’s on Front St.

744 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Fleetwood Mac front man Mick Fleetwood is behind this bar and restaurant, located on a third-floor rooftop in Lahaina. Here, guests sip drinks under beige umbrellas while taking in views of the dreamy blue Pacific. To pair with award-winning...
Maui Brewing Co.

605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
At Maui Brewing Co. in Kihei, visitors can take hour-long tours of the brewhouse, cellar, and packaging line, then adjourn to the tasting room with views of Haleakala and Molokini. There, they can sample beers, ciders, wines, and specialty...
