Maui

Collected by Katie Pearson
Napili Kai Beach Resort

5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
What a different hotel resort experience! To stay at the Napili Kai Beach Resort is like staying with extended family. Some may be strangers but you would never know it by the way you are treated. With many employees working here for decades, this...
Fleetwood’s on Front St.

744 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Fleetwood Mac front man Mick Fleetwood is behind this bar and restaurant, located on a third-floor rooftop in Lahaina. Here, guests sip drinks under beige umbrellas while taking in views of the dreamy blue Pacific. To pair with award-winning...
Pioneer Inn Grill & Bar

658 Wharf St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Lahaina, with its many Victorian flourishes, may look picturesque today, but the port town teemed with sailors, gamblers, and prostitutes in the 19th century. The Pioneer Inn changed all that when it opened for business in 1901, foreshadowing the...
Kimo’s

845 Front St a, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
This airy, oceanfront restaurant can get crowded, so expect a wait whenever you go. It’s worth it, however, for the stellar menu of Hawaiian seafood dishes, plus the tropical cocktails. Pair a ginger mojito or strawberry piña colada...
Mala Ocean Tavern

1307 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
A pioneer of the Hawaii Regional Cuisine movement, chef Mark Ellman showcases his thoughtful approach to cooking at Mala Ocean Tavern, a harbor-front eatery with dramatic sunset views. Come here for well-executed fusion fare like ahi bruschetta,...
Lahaina

Lahaina, HI, USA
On my recent trip to Maui the first thing I did was sign up for a surf class. Surfing has been on my bucket list for years and I couldn't have asked for a better locale to put my balancing skills to the test. Our instructors were Dustin and...
Peter Lik

712 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Without mincing words, Front Street, Lahaina, is a shopper's dream destination. Here, along a one-mile stretch of shoreline, stores and boutiques proffer everything from jewelry to surf wear and clothing to crafts. More than anything, however,...
Kapalua Coastal Trail

Kapalua Coastal Trail, Kapalua, HI 96761, USA
Kapalua Coastal Trail in Maui is one of my favorite and most accessible hikes. Stacks of sharp, twisted lava crags at Hawea Point and Makaluapuna Point (also known as “Dragon’s Teeth”) that resemble a fantasy landscape from Game...
MauiGrown Coffee

277 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Though it may seem like trivia, Hawaii is the only place in the United States that commercially harvests coffee. For years, Kona coffee from the Big Island of Hawaii has been a staple of Hawaii's bean scene, but in recent years, coffee has spread...
Honolua Bay

Bay Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
A marine sanctuary in northwest Maui, Honolua Bay delights snorkelers and surfers alike. The right side of the bay boasts dense, showstopping coral that attracts vibrant fish, while the shallower left-hand side features lava caves, archways, and...
Waimoku Falls

Waimoku Falls, Hawaii 96713, USA
I used to live in Maui, right at the start of the Hana Highway, and driving the famous road was a weekly ritual. I recently went back to visit and found it still as breathtaking as ever. To avoid the tourist traffic (Mustangs seem to be the...
Mana Kai Maui Resort

2960 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753, USA
When you visit Maui, stay at the Mana Kai in Kihei. It used to be a resort for pilots after their long hauls, now is a glorious respite for all. Traditionally, people gather on the beach at sunset and blow conch shells as soon as the sun touches...
O'o Farm

651 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Not all food indulgences have to be unhealthy, as the popular O’o Farm located in the Maui highlands proves daily. O’o Farm began in 2000 as the brainchild of two Maui restaurateurs who wanted to offer high-quality, Maui grown ingredients to their...
Kaanapali

Kaanapali, HI 96761, USA
Hawaii is a paradise in so many ways. For me, as a devotee of tropical fruit, there was no better place to sample strange tropical delights than on the beach in Maui. Fruit stands are abundant here. Lychee? Hairy but delightful. Dragon fruit? Hot...
Village Gallery-Lahaina

For an off-the-beaten-path gallery experience, visit the Village Gallery Gift and Fine Art shop in Lahaina. Along with local artists' handmade and hand-painted creations, the shop also sells items from around the world. The beautiful work is the...
Waianapanapa State Park

Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
