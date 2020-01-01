Maui
Hāmoa Beach, Hawaii 96713, USA
Mark Twain and James A. Michener both sang the praises of Hamoa Beach and its isolated beauty. Sandy, sheltered, and lined with palm trees, this remote stretch of shoreline on Maui’s eastern tip is arguably the island’s best beach....
Kapalua Coastal Trail, Kapalua, HI 96761, USA
Kapalua Coastal Trail in Maui is one of my favorite and most accessible hikes. Stacks of sharp, twisted lava crags at Hawea Point and Makaluapuna Point (also known as “Dragon’s Teeth”) that resemble a fantasy landscape from Game...
Hawaii, USA
Haleakala, a huge and dormant shield volcano, forms more than 75 percent of Maui’s landmass. As such, it pretty much demands you ascend its slopes and peer into its crater—the island’s very soul. Legend claims the demigod Maui...
15200 Haleakala Hwy, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Getting up early to view the sunrise on Haleakala - then make sure you have some fuel. Get coffee on the way up…it’s a necessity at that time of morning. Mike at Crater Coffee stand will great you with a big smile and cup of Joe. You can’t miss...
4051 Omaopio Rd #1, Kula, HI 96790, USA
A really fun experience! Located in the Kula area of Maui, the Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery is a really interesting place to visit. There are 30 different organically grown sugar cane grown on the farm - there is also a heritage plot...
