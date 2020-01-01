Maui
Collected by Gordon Weinstein
1285 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
In the mid-1800s, as Maui's sugar industry flourished, it became apparent that more laborers would be needed to meet the demand for sugar. To solve the shortage, thousands of immigrants from across the Pacific were brought to work in the fields....
Kāʻanapali Beachwalk, Hawaii, USA
From the moment you first pop up on a surfboard—and realize you're standing on a wave—it's immediately apparent why the sport of surfing is such an addictive and popular pursuit. In Ancient Hawaii, surfing was reserved exclusively for royalty and...
2525 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Hawaiian green sea turtles—locally known as honu—are one of the most enchanting creatures you're likely to encounter while snorkeling in Kaʽanapali. Deliberate in their movements and stealthy in their approach, these tropical reptiles have a...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located along the Kāʻanapali Boardwalk, this breezy, open-air beach bar celebrates all that’s authentically Hawaiian. The menu is full of freshly caught Hawaii fish, chicken and pork from local ranchers, and produce grown on more than 40...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Located in the heart of Whalers Village on Kāʻanapali Beach, Hula Grill is a busy hangout with live music seven days a week. You can sit for a meal in the open-air dining room, but the real party happens at the restaurant’s Barefoot Bar,...
2435 Kaanapali Pkwy G8, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Did you know that whalers in 19th-century Hawaii were paid only $.03 per day? Or that if a whaler was caught on shore after curfew (9:30 p.m.) he'd be hit with a $2 fine? For those who are interested in life during the whaling days, dozens of...
345 Keawe St # 304, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Poke (pronounced POH-kay) is not only a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, it's also a favorite of diners needing a meal on the run. These bite-sized chunks of raw fish are seasoned with everything from soy sauce to seaweed, and you won't find a luau or...
130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
I like to drink where I sleep. A sunset cocktail, a nice dinner, perhaps a stroll along the beach and I am ready for bed and the next day’s adventure in paradise. I also like accommodations on the ocean that are fully equipped and feel like a...
744 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Fleetwood Mac front man Mick Fleetwood is behind this bar and restaurant, located on a third-floor rooftop in Lahaina. Here, guests sip drinks under beige umbrellas while taking in views of the dreamy blue Pacific. To pair with award-winning...
207 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Maui has a way of creating moments you wish could be frozen in time—isolated, perfect snippets of reality that you pray will never end. Here, in the waters off Kaʽanapali, as a rainbow arcs over rugged valleys, and the sweet melody of Hawaiian...
2365 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
An alluring beach, sumptuous spa, glorious views, and an aquatic playground with five freeform pools and a thrilling waterslide.
600 Office Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Sansei offers what just might be Maui’s best sushi—a hotly contested title on an island with such rich Japanese roots. Housed in a plantation-style building, the restaurant lands on the contemporary side of things, offering creative...
17 Kaka'alaneo Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
From 1862 to 1999, sugar was the dominant agricultural crop in Maui, blanketing the western slopes. At the peak of production for Pioneer Mill, over 5,000 acres of flowing green fields produced 45,000 tons of sugar. In order to move all the burned...
HI-440, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
The island of Lana'i is one of the last places in Hawaii where you can still have a beach to yourself. In fact, on the northern and eastern coastlines, you have a better chance of finding deer tracks in the sand than a trace of human footprints....
Bay Drive, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
A marine sanctuary in northwest Maui, Honolua Bay delights snorkelers and surfers alike. The right side of the bay boasts dense, showstopping coral that attracts vibrant fish, while the shallower left-hand side features lava caves, archways, and...
648 Wharf St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Lahaina is a town that has experienced each chapter in Maui's storied history. Before the tourists came sugar plantations, and before those were whalers and missionaries. Before the whalers and missionaries, however, Lahaina was the capital of the...
5900 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
What a different hotel resort experience! To stay at the Napili Kai Beach Resort is like staying with extended family. Some may be strangers but you would never know it by the way you are treated. With many employees working here for decades, this...
1 Manele Bay Rd, Lanai City, HI 96763, USA
In 2012, one of the world's richest men—Oracle founder Larry Ellison—bought 97 percent of the island of Lanai. The single sweeping deal (reputed to cost $300 million) included the exquisite Four Seasons Resort, overlooking a marine reserve. The...
