Marvelous Markets
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I love markets; the hustle and bustle, the smells, the colours, the people. This is a collections of some of my favourites and a few I'd love to visit in person.
Save Place
Jalan Buluh Kubu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Bandar Kota Bharu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia
I'm generally more of a details guy, but now and again there's a place for a high-level, 30,000 foot view of a place (and cheesy sociology jargon). Kota Bharu's massive central market is not for the feint of heart - or the vegetarian. The central...
Save Place
Calle Judíos, Córdoba, Spain
If you are looking for truly unique and beautiful gifts from Andalusia, Spain, look no farther than the Zoco Artisan Market in Cordoba. This shop is filled with jewelry, hand painted tiles, shawls, pottery and other local crafts. There are...
Save Place
47 Charlotte St, Saint John, NB E2L 2H8, Canada
Save Place
Athinas, Athina 105 51, Greece
Athens' Central Market is a home to a tremendous number of vendors selling everything from fresh Aegean octopus, fish and meat of every variety, to spices, olives, and cheeses. The area is surrounded by little eateries, tavernas, and cafes taking...
Save Place
Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
To market, to market! Take me to the market; that's where I like to get my feet wet (related: it's a terrible idea to wear flip flops to the market). Last week I waxed poetic on my love for bamboo basket makerel in Bangkok. I don't know what sort...
Save Place
Chang Moi, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
There I was, minding my own business, wandering the ferret warrens of Chiang Mai, when boom - I find myself smack dab in the middle of Northern Thailand's largest tourist market. It wasn't all bad, though, despite the fact I had told myself I...
Save Place
Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens, Pusat Bandar Kota Kinabalu, 88000 Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
If you love exploring markets, like I do, Kota Kinabalu's Central Market is not to be missed. Located on the busy waterfront, the Central Market is a riot of colourful produce. Here you can find dozens of varieties of bananas, prickly rambutan,...
Save Place
Eugène Flageyplein, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Every neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever