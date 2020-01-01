Marvelous Markets

Jalan Buluh Kubu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Bandar Kota Bharu, 15000 Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysia

I'm generally more of a details guy, but now and again there's a place for a high-level, 30,000 foot view of a place (and cheesy sociology jargon). Kota Bharu's massive central market is not for the feint of heart - or the vegetarian. The central...