MARSEILLE TO LYON
Collected by N Osman
Aix-en-Provence, France
It would be hard to do better in Provence than in a city that is named after the region, right? Totally right. Aix-en-Provence is the region's most delightful, easily accessible and interesting mid-sized city, and its markets are not to be missed....
4 Rue Beauvau, 13001 Marseille, France
Despite a recent overhaul, this 19th century hotel and former artist hangout in Marseille has retained not only its classic charms – antique furnishings and Provençal fabrics in each of the beautifully-appointed 73 rooms – but its inimitable views...
12 Rue de Sainte-Cécile, 84580 Oppède, France
Oppede-le-Vieux is a hidden treasure in Provence that so many visitors miss and I'd encourage you to put it (and a stop at this enchanting little cafe) on your must-see list. Due to the design of this hilltop town, you'll have to park in a...
5 Route de Pégomas, 06130 Grasse, France
Grasse is a picture-perfect village nestled in the French Alps. It has been the perfume capital of the world since the eighteenth century. We visited Grasse while driving along the French Riviera. The village is only 20 kms away from Cannes and 40...
