Marseille
Collected by Ari Thomas
4 Rue Beauvau, 13001 Marseille, France
Despite a recent overhaul, this 19th century hotel and former artist hangout in Marseille has retained not only its classic charms – antique furnishings and Provençal fabrics in each of the beautifully-appointed 73 rooms – but its inimitable views...
108 Quai du Port, 13002 Marseille, France
It isn’t wine or cocktails that mark happy hour for locals in Marseille but Pastis, the anise-flavored drink of choice first commercialized by Paul Ricard during the prohibition of absinthe. Ricard’s recipe and formula– star anise, licorice root;...
2 Quai du Port, 13002 Marseille, France
Marseille is fortunate to have several Michelin-starred restaurants, and chef Ludovic Turac is the youngest to helm one of these renowned establishments. Expect seasonal ingredients, refined presentations and impeccable execution in creative...
3bis Rue Reine Elisabeth, 13001 Marseille, France
Marseille began its life as a trading port founded by the ancient Greeks, and the city’s heart remains at the waterfront. Here, you can witness the city's vibrant Mediterranean soul: Restaurants, cafés and souvenir shops bustle, pavilions host...
Rue Fort du Sanctuaire, 13006 Marseille, France
From the highest elevation of Marseilles, Notre-Dame de La Garde, built in 1864, stands guard over the harbor, the Christophle-made bronze and gold-leaf Virgin Mary casting a watchful eye over sailors and fishermen. The Neo-Byzantine style church...
Embarcadère Frioul If, 1 Quai de la Fraternité, 13001 Marseille, France
This imposing island fortress constructed under Francis I in the 16th century guarded the Marseille coast and served as a prison made legendary by Alexandre Dumas’s The Count of Monte Cristo. Inside, you can take a tour of the dark and dank cells....
Boulevard Jardin Zoologique, 13004 Marseille, France
Centered around an elaborate water fountain constructed during the Second Empire, the Palais Longchamp is home to the Natural History Museum, with its cabinets of curiosities and zoological specimens, as well as the Museum of Fine Arts. Here...
21 Bis Rue Vacon, 13001 Marseille, France
This grand thoroughfare—named after the medieval trade of rope-making—was expanded under Louis XIV and again during the Third Republic, and flourished as a magnet for high society with its fashionable hotels, cafés and department stores. Once...
6 Rue des Catalans, 13007 Marseille, France
This is the spot for waterfront views and fresh Mediterranean seafood, and despite the fact that it's popular with tourists, it also has a reputation for serving some of the most authentic cuisine in Marseille. What to try? The top choice, hands...
6 Rue des Catalans, 13007 Marseille, France
4 Rue du Lacydon, 13002 Marseille, France
This humble eatery is everything you would expect from a traditional French bistro: simply prepared food, menus scrawled on chalkboards and intimate table settings. At the outdoor tables, you can people-watch and soak up the sun while sipping a...
Vallon des Auffes, 13007 Marseille, France
In the view of bobbing boats, L’Épuisette serves fresh seafood plucked directly from the nets of fishermen docked off the Vallon des Auffes port right outside the restaurant. The chef carefully assembles the menu based on the freshest ingredients;...
Inside a repurposed warehouse, Les Docks Village is a collection of shops that includes designer boutiques and local brands that you’d be hard-pressed to find at home or elsewhere in your travels. After a day of sightseeing and retail therapy,...
35 Rue Montgrand, 13006 Marseille, France
Situated in a 19th-century mansion, this concept store showcases emerging French talent in the realms of fashion and design. It's stocked with artisanal wares and original finds, plus handwoven textiles and imaginative prêt-à-porter items. Hungry?...
108 Quai du Port, 13002 Marseille, France
Pastis is in no short supply at this store dedicated to the anise-flavored spirit from Provence, often sipped as an aperitif or during games of boules. The house stocks more than 75 varieties for sale, including samples of formerly banned...
This working-class and immigrant quarter has been inhabited since ancient Greece was the world superpower and is an enticing mix of dilapidated facades and spectacular edifices, art galleries and artisan shops. Explore the gritty charm of its...
Rue Fort du Sanctuaire, 13281 Marseille, France
Place Saint-Victor, 13007 Marseille, France
Dedicated to the martyr St. Victor, this Romanesque abbey was founded in the 5th century. The imposing stone turrets of the edifice date from the 11th to the 14th century, and the crypt holds a sarcophagus of St. Victor’s remains as well as the...
7 Prom. Robert Laffont, 13002 Marseille, France
This museum consists of three sites that collectively encompass 4,100 square meters (45,000 square feet) dedicated to exhibitions on Mediterranean civilizations, from ancient to modern. The newest of the buildings is the Rudy Ricciotti–designed...
Marseille, France
There’s a reason the French Mediterranean coast has such enviable weather – the climate is largely influenced by the mistral, a sharp and dry Provençal wind that typically blows from the north or northwest and can reach speeds of up to 60 miles an...
