Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences in Marrakech
Collected by Afar Magazine
Moroccan artist, Hassan Hajjaj, helps us navigate the inspiring maze of shops, galleries, and restaurants in the heart of Marrakech.
52 derb Aarjane Rahba lakdima Medina, Marrakech, Marrakesh 40030, Morocco
The gallery, boutique, and tearooms of Morocco’s most famous living artist, Hassan Hajjaj, is an essential stop for any art lovers staying in the city. Tucked away down a narrow alley behind the Rahba Lakdima (otherwise known as the...
Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan...
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
Médina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“The Medina is like Brooklyn in that there are all sorts of neighborhoods within it. The Old Jewish Quarter is still a very local place. It feels like Marrakech 30 years ago—a bit rugged and run-down, but it’s cool to wander around in. There are a...
8,Derb Chorfa Lakbir, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“A beautiful riad that must be 500 years old, Dar Cherifa is owned by Marrakech Riads, an organization that renovates riads properly. I have had shows in its gallery. The riad also hosts cultural events.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj This...
32 Souk Jeld Sidi Abdelaziz, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
As one of the most innovative players on the Marrakech restaurant scene, Kamal Laftimi spearheads projects that are nothing if not showstoppers. This buzzy, green-on-green–tiled riad, bristling with courtyard banana trees, is a case in...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to the famous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself at one of the...
