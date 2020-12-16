Markets
Collected by Theresa Swaney
Interesting markets around the world
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David...
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
2 1 Krung Kasem Rd, Khwaeng Wat Sam Phraya, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thewet is known for its bustling vegetable market, however few tourists ever venture deep within the wet market buttressing the river. This is a great place to sample local foods and stock up on hard-to-find ingredients. Plan on doing a bit of...
Bangkok, Thailand
Like in most Chinatown neighborhoods found around the world, be it in New York City, Toronto or London, when you step inside a bustling Chinatown community, you can find just about anything there. The same is true of Bangkok's, but it has its own...
