Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
I grew up on the East Coast of Canada and despite living in Europe since 2005, Maritime Canada will always be home. This is a taste of my corner of the country.
Grand Manan, NB, Canada
There's a little slice of New Brunswick, Canada, off the coast of Maine, and it's well worth a visit. Grand Manan Island is accessed by ferry from Black's Harbour NB. The island is only 34km long and 18km wide, so it doesn’t take long to explore...
47 Charlotte St, Saint John, NB E2L 2H8, Canada
Alma, NB, Canada
Stop and stay at Fundy National Park, New Brunswick’s first National Park. Running along the perimeter of the Bay of Fundy means beautiful hikes and trails. We did a small hike to a waterfall and covered bridge with our short time in the area....
1209 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3H 4P8, Canada
Located at the south end of the Halifax waterfront the Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is the oldest continually run farmer's market in all of North America, having opened in 1750. Here you can find fresh and local foods along with handmade arts...
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
Since 1749, there have been a series of four different forts on top of citadel hill in the middle of downtown Halifax. The highest point in the city, the current fort was built in 1856 is now a popular tourist attraction. Recognized as a National...
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
NS-331, LaHave, NS B0R 1G0, Canada
From Halifax follow the Lighthouse Route to the LaHave Ferry. After ferrying across the LaHave river you be deposited right next to the LaHave Bakery. Pull right in and enjoy this slice of small town life. The general store feel will immediately...
68 Bluenose Dr, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
The moment I walked in from the rainy deck of the Cape Sable, a 1962 steel-hulled side trawler, and saw him on the bridge - I knew I wanted to learn more about Captain Gerard. I listened in awe as retired fishing captain Gerard Hanlon told me...
4 Dufferin St, Lunenburg, NS B0J 2C0, Canada
They hesitated slightly and then a smile came across their face, and I knew they had an answer for me. The woman and her friend excitedly told me about the Knot Pub and the great salads and seafood to be had. I had asked locals in Lunenburg, a...
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
I watch Donelda straddle the boat’s bow with a deftness that belies her years, not to mention the churning Atlantic waves. She tosses what appears to be a giant red yoga ball beside the boat, then climbs back in as easily as she’d slipped out. “Is...
1300 Italy Cross Rd, Crousetown, NS B4V 6R2, Canada
Take a break along the Lighthouse Route and take a seat on the porch of the Petite Riviere Vineyard. You can peer out across the rolling green hills and enjoy a glass of Tidal Bay - Nova Scotia's popular white wine. You'll taste a hint of pear...
4599 NB-127, Saint Andrews, NB E5B 3S7, Canada
Known throughout the Maritimes for it’s creative market fresh cuisine and upscale yet small town atmosphere, the Rossmount Inn is a must stop for foodies. The menu changes daily depending on the local ingredients and harvest season for Chef Chris...
Saint-Basile, Edmundston, NB E7C 1H5, Canada
The summer after my father died, I took my mother up to Northern Maine, where he was born, so that we could scatter his ashes there. Oddly enough, we had had plans that year to up there anyway, before my father became ill. Strange, how the reasons...
1097 Marginal Rd, Halifax, NS B3J 3S8, Canada
Each summer the Atlantic Film Festival brings Halifax the AlFresco FilmFesto on the waterfront boardwalk. The AlFresco FilmFesto takes place on Friday nights from July to August and features outdoor movies, often with a theme, like Billy Murray...
1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
The perfect place to buy souvenirs or to take home a little part of Nova Scotia for yourself. The Historic Properties are located along the north end of the waterfront boardwalk in downtown Halifax. These buildings were originally warehouses that...
1600 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 1Z6, Canada
Obladee is the only wine bar in downtown Halifax. The bar has a casual atmosphere with an ever changing wine menu and a few other select drinks like beer and cider if that is what you would prefer. They feature wine "flights" that pair three wines...
1723 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3J 1V9, Canada
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is the largest art museum in Atlantic Canada, and has a varied collection, from historic Inuit stone carvings to Nova Scotian folk art, nautical paintings, classical portraits, and even the small home of one of the...
Bishops Landing, 1477 Lower Water Street, Halifax, NS B3J 3Z4, Canada
If you are looking for a good wine in Halifax, then skip the government liquor stores and head to Bishop's Cellar along the waterfront. Bishop's Cellar has over 800 varieties of wine on its shelves and prides itself in selling wines from smaller,...
5530 Point Pleasant Dr, Halifax, NS B3H 1B5, Canada
Point Pleasant Park sits at the south end of the city, occupying 190 acres of land. A serious hurricane leveled many of the parks old trees several years ago but it hasn't lost its charm. More trees have now been planted and the park is a favorite...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
1496 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3R5, Canada
Alexander Keith's beer has been brewed in Halifax since 1820, making it one of the oldest commercial breweries in North America. Today the beer is brewed across Canada and the original brewery in downtown Halifax offers one of the best brewery...
