Margaritas Around The World
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
Straight up? Frozen? On the rocks? There's no wrong way to sip a margarita.
5036 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55424, USA
People tend to have a love-hate relationship with tequila, but even those with a sworn aversion might leave Cocina del Barrio rethinking their stance. The modern Mexican menu is definitely an attraction, but the cocktails are something to write...
Carr. Transpeninsular, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One & Only Palmilla is among a handful of luxury resorts that travelers can choose from in Baja California Sur's Los Cabos region, but its history may be the most interesting. Built in 1956, the hotel was commissioned by Abelardo...
491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive...
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703, USA
There is nothing like a Texas sunset. One of my favorite places to catch the sunset is at the Hula Hut on Lake Austin Blvd, a spot that has a deck that overlooks the lake and the dam. The restaurant provides the perfect vista for the sunset while...
Obviously, this is a rather cruise-specific experience. But I include it shamelessly because, frankly, it is one of the reasons you cruise. The deck pool on the Seabourn Quest may not be a big one - it's more for cooling off than working out - but...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Eerste Anjeliersdwarsstraat 4, 1015 NR Amsterdam, Netherlands
3651 W 10th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6R 2G2, Canada
Browns Socialhouse was a last-minute but solid decision before getting back on the ferry from Kitsilano to downtown Vancouver. From the funky interiors to no-nonsense drinks, it was a great decision. We took advantage of the Margarita Special for...
861 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Edgewater Grill is located right next to the bay in Seaport Village. The location makes it an easy and quick walk from any downtown San Diego hotel. Sitting outside on the patio you can see great views of the bay, Coronado Island, and the Coronado...
Plaza San Jacinto 11, San Ángel TNT, San Ángel, Álvaro Obregón, 01000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Once a separate municipality, San Ángel—in the city’s south, nestled into its western foothills—is a leafy, genteel enclave whose relative isolation adds a soigné feel (for better or worse) you won’t find in...
Baie de Saint Jean, Saint Barthélemy 97133, St Barthélemy
Following damage sustained during Hurricane Irma, this property will reopen in November 2019 after a complete renovation.
With its breathtaking setting, the iconic Eden Rock exudes French art de vivre in the heart of the Caribbean. This...
Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Of the 240 acres that make up the Mayakoba luxury hotel complex, 45—dotted with tropical forests, shimmering canals, and Caribbean coastline—comprise the Fairmont. Built with an environmentally friendly design (only boats, bikes, and...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
17 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA
I'm a huge fan of Cafe Habana. Anytime I'm in SoHo in NYC I try to get a little taste of their special corn...or their fabulous frozen margaritas. I went for brunch and tried their Baja Tacos. Look at how luscious these are! It was all about this...
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
