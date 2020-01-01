Marfa, TX
Collected by Vera Zago
215 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Make sure that you 'Squeeze' in some beautiful coffee, chocolate and food at SQUEEZE in Marfa, TX to fuel your artsy endeavors. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm, you'll be impressed by the selection. Originally a juice bar founded in...
207 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I couldn't be a bigger fan of hotelier Liz Lambert and all that she's done at El Cosmico. My last minute choice to head to Marfa meant that they were all booked up and I headed to the Paisano Hotel for a lovely, old school experience and one heck...
1 Cavalry Row,Marfa,TX,79843, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Dan Flavin's large scale neon works in six works on the grounds of the magical Chinati Foundation will impress you, as will the entire selection of works you are able to view based on which guided tour you decide to join. Donald Judd's vision is...
Yes, in this middle of nowhere, epicenter for art in West Texas, Marfa (population 2121) you'll find one gem of a bookstore that also serves as a gallery and performance venue at times. Tim Johnson and partner Caitlin Murray founded and operate...
909 W San Antonio St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
All that art at the Chinati Foundation and walking through Marfa to check out the art installations will leave you hungry. Do yourself some good and hit the Food Shark food truck Wednesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 3 pm under the pavilion...
111 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
While you are certain to be spending many a mile driving those big, beautiful, 'wide open spaces' (thank you Susan Gibson and Dixie Chicks for that) kinds of roads in West Texas, be sure to tune into the NPR Marfa Public Radio station on KRTS 93.5...
305 S Spring St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I just got back from Marfa, Texas and I can't stop thinking about this pizza. It's a problem. I mean I lived in New York where you have access to some pretty amazing pizza. It's been almost a week and I still can't get the margherita pizza from...
108 E San Antonio St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Ballroom Marfa plays a major role in the contemporary art and culture of this little town in West Texas. It's an old converted dancehall that showcases dynamic art through visual arts, film, music and performance. They really focus on serving the...
Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I have to say I had my doubts when, in search of a lunch spot during our final day in Marfa, a local shop owner sent us to Fat Lyle's. I didn't know what to make of the unique name of the food stand. But I would put my preconceptions aside and...
