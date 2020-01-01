Malta
Collected by Pooja Mehta
Triq San Gwann, Il-Belt Valletta, Malta
There are no words that can prepare you for the baroque interior of the St John's Co Cathedral in Malta. And that's a good thing, because the instant reaction as you step through the first set of doors is worth the admission price alone. I'm not...
Marina St, Marsalforn, Malta
After visiting the Ta Mena Winery and farms on Gozo I completed my farm-to-table experience in Marsalforn, a little fishing village along the sea. The Ta Mena Farm runs the restaurant Il-Kartell and supplies the fresh produce and wines they have...
58 South St, Valletta, Malta
The coffee is good, but it is Prego's design that will capture you. Furnished in 1964 and left intact since, the shop provides a beautifully simple, warm feeling when you walk in. You can stand and have a coffee at the bar or take a seat at the...
Dragonara Road St. Julian's STJ, St Julian's, Malta
Quadro is one of the most popular restaurants in Malta. It's perfect for an elegant night out; the venue is open and airy with gorgeous views of the sea. The fresh, Mediterranean, seafood-centric fare changes as often as the the tide.
143 St Domnic Street, Valletta VLT 1605, Malta
Wander off the main street, lose the tourists, and head up the hilly side streets to find Nenu. This artisan bakery is downstairs in a restored, classic bakery that was refurbished to preserve the art of Maltese baking. I enjoyed the the Ftira...
St Paul's Bay, Malta
Sam Cremona was a former gemologist turned olive-ologist; he is actually an olive oil sommelier! Cremona spearheading a project to cultivate and bring indigenous olives back to Malta and put them on the olive oil map of the world. He’s giving away...
St George's Road, St Julian's STJ 3340, Malta
The cozy and laid-back ambiance of Hugo's Lounge, in St. Julian's nightlife-focused Paceville district, offers an ideal setting for relaxing drinks after a long day's sightseeing. You can try a few cocktails from the generous happy hour list and...
