Malta
Collected by Paulette Hurdlik
List View
Map View
Save Place
Valletta, Malta
Save Place
133, Spinola, Road, San Ġiljan, Malta
Set on the edge of scenic Spinola Bay, friendly Gululu serves up simple, traditional Maltese dishes to an always-buzzing crowd of tourists and locals alike. You can take a seat at one of the outside tables that spill out toward the water's edge,...
Save Place
Grand Harbour, Malta
Valletta is one of the world's largest natural harbors. It may not be the largest but it's definitely the most dramatic. Whether you know a bit of the history of the Crusades or not, you can't help but feel impressed and even a little intimidated...
Save Place
244 Republic, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1114, Malta
You might be tempted to sit outside on the square while visiting Caffe Cordina but that would be a mistake. The interior is something not to be missed, not only for it's unique design but also to watch the staff efficiently work to serve their...
Save Place
8, Triq il-Bajja, Ballutta Bay, San Giljan, Malta
Located in an old town house, Peperoncino offers a warm, cozy atmosphere in its limestone walled dining room and boasts views across Balluta Bay from its terrace. The menu features dishes with Maltese, Sicilian, and Italian influences. The...
Save Place
58 South St, Valletta, Malta
The coffee is good, but it is Prego's design that will capture you. Furnished in 1964 and left intact since, the shop provides a beautifully simple, warm feeling when you walk in. You can stand and have a coffee at the bar or take a seat at the...
Save Place
143 St Domnic Street, Valletta VLT 1605, Malta
Wander off the main street, lose the tourists, and head up the hilly side streets to find Nenu. This artisan bakery is downstairs in a restored, classic bakery that was refurbished to preserve the art of Maltese baking. I enjoyed the the Ftira...
Save Place
65 San Duminku, Tas-Sliema, Malta
Soap Cafe's handmade soap, lotions, balms, and scrubs are all toxin-free. Owner Charlene's handmade skincare products include Chamomile & Lavender and Honey & Goat's milk soaps and Shea Bath Bombs, all created using natural ingredients found along...
Save Place
74 Republic St, Valletta, Malta
A 16th-century palace, Casa Rocca Piccola provides a fascinating journey through 400 years of family history. The 50 rooms of this remarkable property include two libraries, two dining rooms and a chapel. The family archives of the noble de Piro...
Save Place
146 Merchants St, Valletta, Malta
Stalls at this busy morning street market sell traditional Maltese crafts alongside bargain clothing, jewelry and other gifts. The gift shops remain open even when the market is closed, so Merchants Street is worth a look on your way to St. John's...
Save Place
36 Old Treasury Street,, Valletta, Malta
As one of the last pieces of architecture commissioned by the Knights of Malta before fleeing, the National Library, or Bibliotheca, is a reference library containing old manuscripts, historical documents, newspapers, and rare bound books. Bring...
Save Place
Triq id-dwejra, San Lawrenz, Malta
Editor's note: After heavy storms in March 2017, the Azure Window and its supporting column collapsed into the sea.
Created thousands of years ago when two limestone caves collapsed, this natural rock formation is quite possibly the number one...
Created thousands of years ago when two limestone caves collapsed, this natural rock formation is quite possibly the number one...
Save Place
292 Triq Sant' Orsla, Il-Belt Valletta, Malta
Head to the Upper Barrakka Gardens for sweeping panoramic views of the Grand Harbour. From this vantage point you can also spot the old towns of Senglea and Vittoriosa, and the shipyards below. You'll encounter the Saluting Battery, where daily...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever