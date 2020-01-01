Mallorca 2015
Collected by Abra Pappa
Son Canals, s/n, 07179 Deià, Illes Balears, Spain
The grand, stone-and-stucco hotel’s twin, ivy-clad manor houses sit on a broad hillside terrace, commanding brilliant views of the surrounding rocky-topped mountains and the sea below. From $710. Carrer son Canals, 34/971-639-011 This appeared in...
Carrer de s'Horitzó, 21, 07314 Caimari, Illes Balears, Spain
Sisters Maria and Teresa Solivellas serve six-course meals based on the traditional Mallorcan/Mediterranean diet, including locally sourced fish and lamb, and seasonal vegetables. Horitzó, 21, 34/971-515-226 This appeared in the October 2014...
Ctra. Caimari-Mancor, 07313 Selva, Illes Balears, Spain
One of Mallorca’s oldest converted fincas (rural farmhouse estates), Es Castell epitomizes the eco-conscious boutique hotels that are subverting the island’s conventional tourist image. From $175. C/Binibona s/n, 34/971-875-154 This appeared in...
Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 07360 Lloseta, Illes Balears, Spain
Chef Santi Taura’s tasting menu changes weekly and brings modernist touches to dishes that Taura’s grandparents may have eaten, such as whitefish with a sauce made from the nepantis stone fruit. Carrer Joan Carles I, 48, 34/656-738-214 This...
Gran Via, 43, 07100 Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain
At lunch, Chef Xisco Martorell offers a bargain five-course menu del día. It might include black rice risotto with squid. For wine, try the Chateau Paquita, a blend based on the region’s revived Callet grape. Gran Via, 43; 34/971-638-398 This...
Carrer Arraval, 41, 07430 Llubí, Illes Balears, Spain
Son Net’s mansion rooms, suites, and estate cottages are matched in splendor by its cavernous bar, where wines include six from the hotel’s vineyards. Arrange a wine tour of the area in a vintage car. From $208. C/Castillo de Sonnet s/n,...
Carrer de Saridakis, 29, 07015 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain
One of Spain's most influential artists, Joan Miró had a long love affair with Mallorca where he moved at age 63 in 1956. His focus was on recurring themes, like landscapes, birds, stars, and the sun and moon. In his later works, his style...
Carrer de Can Verí, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Who knew the Majorcan's made gin? Aren't we so lucky, though?!? Grab a few bottles of this locally produced spirit, and a few more bottles of artisan tonic waters, and enjoy a home-made summertime cocktail year-round aboard your yacht (or in your...
Carrer de Sant Francesc, 2, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Step off the normal tourist path in downtown ancient Palma and find Bodega Llum de Sal - a stunning (and recently renovated) shop specializing in selling beautifully packaged flavored sea salts (think merlot, rosemary, and pink peppercorn). Yet...
Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Pop into the tiny storefront 'take-away restaurant' Sobrasada Ferrerico for a quick lunch while strolling the streets of Palma, Majorca. The tuna in phylo pastry is especially delicious, as is the traditional spreadable pork 'salame' made from the...
07180 El Toro, Balearic Islands, Spain
There are beaches, cliffs, yachts, shops, and more to see when you take a ride out of Palma Nova and head north out of the city.
Carrer Portella, 9, 07001 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain
Another of Spain's most famous 20th-century artists is well represented by the Museo Can Morey de Santmarti which opened in the summer of 2012. Housed in a 16th-century palace near Palma's cathedral, 200 works by the surrealist artist's drawings...
Carrer de Sant Domingo, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Drop into one of the many specialty foods stores that line the Carrer Sant Domingo (including a little coffee shop founded and still in operation since 1843) and pack a picnic to enjoy on the waterfront park in front of the old Cathedral. With...
