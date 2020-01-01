Mallorca
Collected by Elaine Dixson
Save Place
Carrer de Saridakis, 29, 07015 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain
One of Spain's most influential artists, Joan Miró had a long love affair with Mallorca where he moved at age 63 in 1956. His focus was on recurring themes, like landscapes, birds, stars, and the sun and moon. In his later works, his style...
Save Place
Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Pop into the tiny storefront 'take-away restaurant' Sobrasada Ferrerico for a quick lunch while strolling the streets of Palma, Majorca. The tuna in phylo pastry is especially delicious, as is the traditional spreadable pork 'salame' made from the...
Save Place
Carrer Portella, 9, 07001 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Spain
Another of Spain's most famous 20th-century artists is well represented by the Museo Can Morey de Santmarti which opened in the summer of 2012. Housed in a 16th-century palace near Palma's cathedral, 200 works by the surrealist artist's drawings...
Save Place
Plaça de la Seu, s/n, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain
Take a quick break from the afternoon sun on Majorca's gorgeous beaches and pop into the massive harbor-side Cathedral. Begun in 1229, this stunning structure took hundreds of years to complete, and underwent a more recent facelift under the...
Save Place
Carrer de la Missió, 7A, 07003 Palma de Mallorca, Islas Baleares, Illes Balears, Spain
The quintessential art lovers' hideaway on a quiet side street in the old town of Palma is Hotel Convent de la Missió, a 14-room gem. The owners, who are avid art collectors, transformed a 17th-century monastery and added a hammam, Japanese roof...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tips + News The Best Interactive Maps for the Latest COVID Travel Restrictions
- 2 Camping 13 Isolated Airbnb Cabins Where You Can Escape From the World
- 3 Tips + News No More 14-Day Quarantine for New York—Travelers Will Now Take COVID Tests Instead
- 4 Beaches 17 Beaches in Costa Rica That’ll Have You Running for Your Passport
- 5 Tips + News New York State Drops 14-Day Quarantine; NJ and CT Still Require It