Malaysia at its Finest

Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Stall 7, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

I don't think it is any big secret that one of the best views of Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers can be seen at the Sky Bar. The Sky Bar is located on the 33rd floor of the Traders Hotel. It is über hip, with an amazing interior, but its coolness...