Malaysia at its Finest
Collected by Isaiah Webb
From Langkawi (Malaysia's Hawaii) to downtown KL (Kuala Lumpur), here is Malaysia at its finest. If I could, I would move there today!
Save Place
If you come across it, try Kickapoo Joy Juice. This lightly carbonated soda pop is a favorite across all of Asia and should be tried at least once. The name comes from the 1934 American Li'l Abner comic strip!
Save Place
No.163, Jalan Tanjung Rhu, Ayer Hangat, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Junglewalla's immersive experiences and unique guides inspire visitors to experience Langkawi’s incredible natural history close up. The islands contain unique habitats—from the cave formations to the Malay rainforest. Take the early rainforest...
Save Place
Jetty Point Complex, 110, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Unless you plan on lounging on the beach the whole time, which many people do, you'll need some form of wheels to get around Langkawi. Taking a scooter around the island makes the journey an adventure, and suddenly your destination is secondary to...
Save Place
Batu 5 1/4, Jalan Kampung Tok Senik, Kawasan mata Air, Ulu Melaka, Langkawi, 07000, Langkawi, Kedah, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
People flock here for the absolutely authentic Malaysian food. The restaurant serves a lunch spread that seems to go on for miles. Expect to find a lot of local, fresh-caught fish. And, I especially like the comfort food here—noodles or rice, with...
Save Place
Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia
The Night Market (or "Pasar Malam" in Malay) can be found at various places throughout K.L. and Malaysia. It's an open-air market which starts around 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. You can find a variety of things for sale. From fresh meat and...
Save Place
Traders Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Stall 7, Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
I don't think it is any big secret that one of the best views of Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Towers can be seen at the Sky Bar. The Sky Bar is located on the 33rd floor of the Traders Hotel. It is über hip, with an amazing interior, but its coolness...
Save Place
11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...
Save Place
Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nasi lemak is a simple meal consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk, served with hard-boiled egg, fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber, and sambal (a chili-based condiment). It's eaten at breakfast and is usually sold wrapped in newspaper or brown...
Save Place
1, Jalan Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Left to right: ice lemon tea, tea milkshake, Teh Tarik (or 'stretched tea'). Just three of the many choices you can find at the Cameron Valley Tea House in the Publika shopping mall. The best thing about the Teh Tarik is that it's bottomless,...
Save Place
50, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
A good example of 'adhocracy architecture" to me (note: i'm not an architect so take my comments with a large bucket of salt) - cluttered and messy, this is Kuala Lumpur's shopper's triangle. A good place to walkabout to take in the pulse of this...
Save Place
Desa Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
This stall was selling moist chocolate cake. When we ordered some, the lady doused our cake with a thick chocolate sauce. Needless to say, it was sinfully scrumptious!
Save Place
Petronas, 39904, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, 68000 Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia
A typical light breakfast to be found in the local stalls is roti canai (pronounced "cha-nai"). Of Indian origin, roti means bread, and the dough is kneaded, stretched, flipped, and folded in lots of oil and ghee. Yes, it's not for the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25